Repare Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 1/2 TRESR Clinical Trial Evaluating Camonsertib Monotherapy in Multiple Advanced Solid Tumors Harboring ATM Loss-of-Function at ESMO Congress 2024

September 13, 2024 | 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced the Company will share new data from Module 1 of its ongoing Phase 1/2 TRESR clinical trial during an oral presentation on September 14 at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO), held in Barcelona, Spain.

TRESR (NCT04497116) is a first-in-human, multi-center, open-label Phase 1/2 dose-escalation and expansion study designed to establish the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) and schedule. The study evaluated safety, pharmacokinetics and identify preliminary anti-tumor activity associated with camonsertib monotherapy in patients with solid tumors (Module 1).

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Camonsertib (cam) monotherapy in patients (pts) with advanced cancers harboring ATM loss-of-function (LoF)
Presenter: Benedito A. Carneiro, MD, Legorreta Cancer Center, Division of Hematology/Oncology, The Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University, Providence, RI
Presentation number: 619MO
Session: Mini Oral Session: Developmental Therapeutics
Session date and time: Saturday, September 14 | 8:45 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. ET
Session location: Oviedo Auditorium, Hall 3

About Repare Therapeutics, Inc.

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s pipeline includes lunresertib (also known as RP-6306), a PKMYT1 inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development; camonsertib (also known as RP-3500), a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development; RP-1664, a Phase 1 PLK4 inhibitor; RP-3467, a preclinical Polθ ATPase inhibitor program; as well as additional, undisclosed preclinical programs. For more information, please visit reparerx.com and follow @Reparerx on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

SNIPRx® is a registered trademark of Repare Therapeutics Inc.

Contacts

Investor Relations & Media:
Robin Garner
Vice President and Head of Investor Relations
Repare Therapeutics Inc.
investor@reparerx.com

