Citing a pipeline review and “evolving” external factors, Roche has returned the potentially best-in-class camonsertib to Repare Therapeutics, which will continue to evaluate the asset in various tumor types.
Repare Therapeutics announced a global cancer collaboration valued at up to $1.2 billion with Swiss pharma giant Roche for the development and commercialization of camonsertib.
Hundreds of presentations on oncology research are highlighted at the AACR Annual Meeting, which is running from April 7 to 13 in New Orleans.
Toronto saw the biggest growth in technology jobs of any North American city between 2015 and 2020, while Vancouver, British Columbia also made the top five.
In recent years, AI-fueled drug discovery programs have risen dramatically, particularly in regard to rare diseases.
This morning, the two companies announced a global collaboration that will harness the power of Repare’s CRISPR-enabled platform to discover the next generation of precision oncology medicines.
