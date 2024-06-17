SUBSCRIBE
Repare Therapeutics

Pictured: Roche Diagnostics building in California
Business
Roche Returns Solid Tumor Asset to Repare Weeks After $40M Milestone Payment
Citing a pipeline review and “evolving” external factors, Roche has returned the potentially best-in-class camonsertib to Repare Therapeutics, which will continue to evaluate the asset in various tumor types.
February 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Courtesy Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
Business
Roche, Repare Ink $1.2B Deal for Development of Cancer Therapy
Repare Therapeutics announced a global cancer collaboration valued at up to $1.2 billion with Swiss pharma giant Roche for the development and commercialization of camonsertib.
June 2, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Nitpicker/Shutterstock
Drug Development
AACR: BMS, Repare and InvestisBio Present Compelling Data
Hundreds of presentations on oncology research are highlighted at the AACR Annual Meeting, which is running from April 7 to 13 in New Orleans.
April 12, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, MS
Canada Gaining in the Global War for Biotech Talent
Toronto saw the biggest growth in technology jobs of any North American city between 2015 and 2020, while Vancouver, British Columbia also made the top five.
August 19, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
Valence/Repare Collab Capitalizes on AI to Optimize Precision Oncology Candidates
In recent years, AI-fueled drug discovery programs have risen dramatically, particularly in regard to rare diseases.
March 17, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Brandon May
Business
BMS Drops $65 Million on Multi-Target Discovery Deal with Repare Therapeutics
This morning, the two companies announced a global collaboration that will harness the power of Repare’s CRISPR-enabled platform to discover the next generation of precision oncology medicines.
May 27, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Harmony Biosciences Gains U.S. Rights to Pitolisant, Raises $270 Million
Repare Therapeutics Bursts From Stealth Mode With $68 Million and a Team Packed With Industry Alums
June 22, 2017
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Repare Therapeutics Announces Fast Track Designation Granted by the FDA for Lunresertib in Combination with Camonsertib for the Treatment of Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer
June 4, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Genetown
Repare Therapeutics to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
June 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Repare Therapeutics to Present Initial Phase 1 MINOTAUR Data at ESMO GI Congress 2024
May 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Repare Therapeutics Provides Business and Clinical Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
May 7, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Drug Development
Debiopharm & Repare Therapeutics Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/1b Mythic Trial Evaluating the Synthetic Lethal Combination of WEE1 AND PKMYT1 Inhibition
April 30, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Repare Therapeutics & Debiopharm Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/1b MYTHIC Trial Evaluating the Synthetic Lethal Combination of PKMYT1 and WEE1 Inhibition
April 30, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Business
Repare Therapeutics Appoints Steven H. Stein, M.D. to its Board of Directors
April 26, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Repare Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences - February 29, 2024
February 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Repare Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results
February 28, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Drug Development
Repare Therapeutics Doses First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of RP-1664
February 15, 2024
 · 
7 min read
