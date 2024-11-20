Regen BioPharma, Inc. Expands Vision for Phase 1 Clinical Trial of HemaXellerate™

Targeting Transformative Solutions for Aplastic Anemia and Beyond

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP and RGBPP) today provided further insight into its planned Phase 1 clinical trial of HemaXellerate™, the company’s innovative stem cell-derived therapy, which has already received FDA clearance. While the initial focus is on treating aplastic anemia, Regen BioPharma is evaluating expanded applications for this groundbreaking therapy in a market poised for significant growth.

HemaXellerate™ is designed to stimulate bone marrow regeneration following injury caused by autoimmune conditions, chemotherapy, or radiation. While the company’s initial target is aplastic anemia—a rare orphan indication—it sees substantial potential in treating chemotherapy-induced bone marrow suppression, a market valued at over $1 billion annually. This is evidenced by the success of products like Neulasta, which addresses similar unmet needs.

“Aplastic anemia patients without access to bone marrow transplantation face limited options,” said Dr. David Koos, Chairman and CEO of Regen BioPharma. “With FDA clearance to begin clinical trials, HemaXellerate™ has the potential to redefine the treatment landscape—not just for aplastic anemia but for a wide range of hematological disorders. This is a pivotal moment for our company as we work to deliver life-changing therapies to patients worldwide.”

To ensure the trial’s success, Regen BioPharma has partnered with a clinical research organization (CRO) known for its expertise in conducting complex trials. Once initiated, the study is expected to reach completion within 12 to 14 months.

Key Highlights for Investors:

Opportunity: Aplastic anemia is a rare disease with high unmet medical need, offering the potential for accelerated regulatory pathways and market exclusivity.

Massive Market Potential: Expansion into chemotherapy-induced bone marrow suppression could unlock a multi-billion-dollar market.

Strategic Execution: Collaboration with a leading CRO ensures focused execution and timeline adherence.

Regen BioPharma, Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (PINK: RGBP) and (PINK: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on mRNA and small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com .

