Rapport Therapeutics to Present Data at American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting

Poster presentations on Phase 2a trial seizure biomarker, preclinical, and Phase 1 clinical data

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of small molecule precision medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced multiple presentations at the upcoming American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting, taking place December 6-10, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Using analysis from an open-label, long-term treatment study of the RNS® System, Rapport will present key new data on the correlation between the reduction in long episode (LE) frequency (abnormal electrographic activity) and clinically meaningful reduction ( 50%) in patient reported seizures. The LE biomarker is being used in the Company’s novel Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial of lead product candidate RAP-219 as a potential anti-seizure treatment for patients with drug-resistant focal epilepsy. The Phase 2a trial measures LE frequency reduction in patients who have an implanted responsive neurotransmitter device (RNS® System) in response to RAP-219 treatment, demonstrating expected reduced clinical seizure frequency.

The full schedule of Rapport posters at AES is as follows:

Date & Location Poster Title Presenter Saturday, Dec. 07, 2024, 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. PST

South Hall H, Level 1 Antiseizure Effects with Selective TARPγ8 Negative Allosteric Modulators in Preclinical Seizure Models (Poster #390) Jose Matta, PhD; Brock Shireman, PhD; Laurie Volak, PhD; Michael Maher, PhD; David Bredt, MD, PhD Saturday, Dec. 07, 2024, 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. PST

South Hall H, Level 1 Impact of Food on the PK and Tolerability of RAP-219 in Healthy Volunteers (Poster #409) Stephen Greene, PharmD; Swamy Yeleswaram, PhD Saturday, Dec. 07, 2024, 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. PST

South Hall H, Level 1 Optimal Cut Point for Reduction in Long Episode Frequency to Predict Meaningful Change in Clinical Seizure Frequency (Poster #494) Arnold R Gammaitoni, PharmD, Martha J. Morrell, MD, Jacqueline A French, MD, Daniel Friedman, MD, Kathryn A Davis, MD, Thomas K Tcheng, PhD, Cairn Seale, MS, Bradley S Galer, MD, William W Motley, MD Sunday, Dec. 08, 2024, 10:00 – 4:00 p.m. PST

South Hall H, Level 1 Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of RAP-219 in Healthy Volunteers (Poster #372) Swamy Yeleswaram, PhD; Bradley Galer, MD; William Motley, MD; Stephen Greene, PharmD

Our Scientific Exhibit Room will take place on Monday, Dec. 09, 2024, 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. PST in room 406AB. We will be showcasing:

1) All of the above posters

2) Evolution of RAP-219 for the Treatment of Epilepsy

3) Novel Design of a Focal Epilepsy Proof-of-Concept Study of RAP-219, a Negative Allosteric Modulator of the γ8 Transmembrane AMPA Receptor-Associated Regulatory Protein (TARPγ8)

Following the conference, Rapport’s presentations will be available within the Publications section of the company’s website.

For more information on the AES Annual Meeting, please visit: https://aesnet.org/AES-annual-meeting.

About RAP-219

RAP-219 is a clinical-stage AMPAR (α-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid receptor) negative allosteric modulator (NAM) designed to achieve neuroanatomical specificity through its selective targeting of a RAP known as TARPγ8, which is associated with the neuronal AMPAR. Whereas AMPARs are distributed widely in the central nervous system (CNS), TARPγ8 is expressed only in discrete regions, including the hippocampus and cortex. Because of this restricted expression of TARPγ8 in forebrain regions, the Company believes RAP-219 has the potential to provide a differentiated clinical profile, including improved activity and tolerability along with a higher therapeutic index, potentially providing more patients with sustained therapeutic benefit without intolerable side effects, as compared to traditional neuroscience medications. Due to the role of AMPA biology in various neurological disorders and the precision approach of selective targeting of TARPγ8, the Company believes RAP-219 has significant pipeline-in-a-product potential and is currently evaluating the compound as a transformational treatment for patients with focal epilepsy, peripheral neuropathic pain, and bipolar disorder.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small molecule precision medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s founders have made pioneering discoveries related to the function of receptor associated proteins (RAPs) in the brain. Their findings form the basis of Rapport’s RAP technology platform, which enables a differentiated approach to generate precision small molecule product candidates with the potential to overcome many limitations of conventional neurology drug discovery. Rapport’s precision neuroscience pipeline includes the Company’s lead clinical program, RAP-219, designed to achieve neuroanatomical specificity through its selective targeting of a RAP expressed in only discrete regions of the brain. The Company is currently advancing RAP-219 in clinical trials in focal epilepsy, peripheral neuropathic pain, and bipolar disorder. Additional preclinical and late-stage discovery stage programs are also underway, targeting CNS disorders including chronic pain and hearing disorders.

