QULIPTA® (atogepant) Now Publicly Reimbursed in Quebec for Chronic Migraine and CGRP Class Review Published

MONTREAL, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that the RAMQ has listed QULIPTA® in their formulary for the prevention of chronic migraine and episodic migraine.i This will be followed by reimbursement by private plans, mimicking the public formulary. The Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux (INESSS) previously published a positive recommendation for the public listing of QULIPTA® (atogepant) in the treatment of chronic migraine in adults on July 2, 2025.ii

INESSS has also finalized a class review of CGRP inhibitors in prevention that simplified access to newer treatments like QULIPTA®. Public reimbursement criteria have changed from requiring failure of 3 oral generic preventive medication classes (anti-hypertensive, anti-depressant & anti-epileptic) to only 2 failures.iii

The public listing of QULIPTA® for both episodic and chronic migraine prevention, as well as the removal of a third failure on non-migraine-specific medications, is great news for Quebec patients living with migraine who will now have faster access to effective and well tolerated anti-CGRP preventive medications. These changes also better align with the updated Canadian Headache Society (CHS)- Migraine Prevention Guideline published in November 2024iv, which provides a strong recommendation for anti-CGRP medications such as QULIPTA®.

"I'm thrilled that patients living with chronic migraine in Quebec have greater access to a proven treatment option. Expanding access to therapies means we can better personalize care, improve quality of life, and offer renewed hope to those who have long struggled to find effective relief," said Dr. Elizabeth Leroux, Headache Neurologist, MD, FRCPC.

"Recognizing atogepant as a preventive option for chronic migraine, in addition to episodic migraine, represents real hope for people living with this disease," said Véronique Clément, General Manager, Migraine Quebec. "Improving access to innovative treatments contributes to an improvement in the quality of life of thousands of people across Quebec."

"This additional option for patients living with chronic migraine in Quebec marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to deliver innovative therapies that address unmet medical needs," says Rami Fayed, Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada. "This positive recommendation from INESSS not only validates the clinical value of our migraine medicine but also reinforces our commitment to improving access for those living with chronic migraine and supporting physicians in delivering personalized care."

About Migraine

Migraine is a complex neurological disease with recurrent attacks that lasts 4-72 hours.v It can be defined by symptoms such as moderate to severe pain intensity, nausea, vomiting, photophobia and phonophobia.vi An estimated 5 million Canadians are impacted by migraine.vii Episodic migraine is characterized as having less than 15 headache days per month, while 15 headache days or more per month, is considered chronic.viii

About QULIPTA® (atogepant)

QULIPTA® (atogepant) is the first and only oral, small-molecule calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist (gepant) specifically developed for the preventive treatment of episodic and chronic migraine. QULIPTA® is an orally administered, small-molecule, selective calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist that blocks the binding of the CGRP to its receptor. CGRP is a neuropeptide that may play a role in migraine pathophysiology.ix

For important safety information, please consult the QULIPTA® Product Monograph.

About AbbVie in Neuroscience

At AbbVie, our commitment to people around the world living with neurological and psychiatric disorders is unwavering. With more than three decades of experience in neuroscience, we are providing meaningful treatment options today and advancing innovation for the future. AbbVie's neuroscience portfolio consists of approved treatments in neurological conditions, including migraine, movement disorders, and psychiatric disorders. We have made a strong investment in research and are committed to building a deeper understanding of neurological and psychiatric disorders. Every challenge makes us more determined and drives us to discover and deliver advancements for those impacted by these conditions, their care partners, and clinicians.

For more information, visit www.abbvie.ca.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca.

