Pulse Biosciences Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - November 21, 2025

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a company leveraging its novel nPulse™ technology using its proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation™ (nanosecond PFA or nsPFA™) energy, today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors has granted equity awards to three new employees as equity inducement awards outside of the Company's 2017 Equity Incentive Plan, but under the terms of the 2017 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan. The equity awards were approved and issued on November 18, 2025, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Pulse has awarded inducement options to three new employees to purchase, in aggregate, up to 13,450 shares of Company common stock. The Company’s independent Compensation Committee approved these awards as an inducement to their employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options have an exercise price of $13.58 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Company’s common stock on November 18, 2025, and all will be subject to time-based vesting over four years, with 1/4 of each award vesting annually, subject to the employee’s continued employment with Pulse Biosciences. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2017 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and the award agreements entered into with each recipient.

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the intention as well as the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary nPulse™ technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its nPulse technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers, such as surgical soft tissue ablation.

Pulse Biosciences, nPulse, Vybrance, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA, CellFX nsPFA, nanosecond PFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Investors:

Pulse Biosciences, Inc.

Jon Skinner, CFO

IR@pulsebiosciences.com

Or

Gilmartin Group

Philip Trip Taylor

415.937.5406

philip@gilmartinir.com