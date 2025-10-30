PreveCeutical Closes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) -(CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H), is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of August 5, 2025, September 5, 2025 and October 10, 2025 it has closed a second tranche (the "") of its previously announced $1,200,000 non-brokered private placement (the ""), which Second Tranche consisted of the issuance of 11,375,000 units (each, a "") of the Company at a price of $0.04 per Unit for gross aggregate proceeds of $455,000.Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share (each, a "") in the capital of the Company and one-half (1/2) of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a ""). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase an additional Share (each, a "") at an exercise price of $0.06 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Second Tranche (the ""), subject to an acceleration right, whereby the expiry date of the Warrants may be accelerated if the daily closing price of the Shares equals or exceeds $0.18 or greater on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("") (or such other recognized securities exchange on which the Shares may then trade) for a minimum of ten consecutive trading days, in which event the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by giving notice via news release and, in such case, all of the then unexercised Warrants will expire on the 30day after the date on which the news release is disseminated (the "").In connection with the Second Tranche Closing, the Company paid finders fees to three eligible finders comprised of $29,200 in cash and issued 730,000 finder's Warrant (each, a ""). The Finder's Warrant are exercisable into one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.06 per Share for 24 months from the Second Tranche Closing, subject to the Acceleration Right.The Company intends to use the aggregate gross proceeds of the Second Tranche to pay outstanding payables, for operating expenses and for general working capital purposes.All securities issued in relation to the Second Tranche are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the Second Tranche Closing, in accordance with applicable securities laws.The securities issued under the Offering, including those in the Second Tranche, have not been and will not be registered under the United States, as amended (the ""), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our websiteor follow us onandStephen Van Deventer, Chairman and Chief Executive OfficerStephen Van Deventer: +1 604 306 9669Or Investor RelationTo view the source version of this press release, please visit