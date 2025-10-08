Precision BioSciences Announces Opening of First Clinical Trial Site in U.S. for ELIMINATE-B Trial

- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, actively recruiting chronic hepatitis B patients along with multiple global clinical trial sites -

- Phase 1 ELIMINATE-B trial for PBGENE-HBV is progressing and on track to report additional data from higher dose cohorts in 2025 -

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage gene editing company utilizing its novel proprietary ARCUS® platform to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for high unmet need diseases, today announced the activation of its first U.S. clinical trial site to evaluate PBGENE-HBV as part of the ELIMINATE-B Phase 1 clinical trial. The newly activated site at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, is now actively recruiting patients.

“Chronic hepatitis B remains one of the most pressing global health challenges with millions of patients facing risk of liver disease progression to cirrhosis and liver cancer,” said Cindy Atwell, Chief Development and Business Officer at Precision BioSciences. “As we continue to advance our ELIMINATE-B trial through Cohort 3, we are thrilled to open recruitment at Massachusetts General Hospital, a world-renowned institution with deep expertise in running clinical studies in hepatitis. Initiation of our first U.S. trial site represents an important step in expanding our study to patients in the United States. Looking ahead, we remain on track to provide further data updates on the ELIMINATE-B study in 2025.”

The Phase 1 ELIMINATE-B study is an open-label, multi-part study designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of PBGENE-HBV with the goal to define the optimal dose, number of dose administrations and dosing interval necessary to drive complete cures for patients with chronic hepatitis B.

Investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital are committed to advancing innovative research in chronic hepatitis B and look forward to enrolling patients in the ELIMINATE-B trial which represents an opportunity to evaluate a novel gene-editing approach that directly targets the virus at its source.

Precision BioSciences is actively recruiting patients. For more information on the trial including patient eligibility, study sites and contact details, please visit clinicaltrials.gov using identifier NCT06680232.

About PBGENE-HBV (Viral Elimination Program):

PBGENE-HBV is Precision’s wholly owned in vivo gene editing program under investigation in a global first-in-human clinical trial, which is designed to potentially cure chronic hepatitis B infection. Currently, it is estimated that 300 million people worldwide are afflicted with chronic hepatitis B. PBGENE-HBV is the first and only potentially curative gene editing program to enter clinical investigation that is specifically designed to eliminate cccDNA and inactivate integrated HBV DNA. Lipid nanoparticle technology for PBGENE-HBV has been provided by Acuitas Therapeutics, Inc.

About Hepatitis B:

Hepatitis B is a leading cause of morbidity in the US and death globally, with no curative options currently available for patients. Despite the availability of approved antiviral therapies, an estimated 300 million people globally and 1-2 million people in the US are estimated to have chronic hepatitis B infection. An estimated 15% to 40% of patients with HBV infections may develop complications, such as cirrhosis, liver failure, or liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma), which account for the majority of HBV-related deaths.

Chronic hepatitis B infection is primarily driven by persistence of HBV cccDNA, which enables continued viral replication, and integration of HBV DNA into the human genome in liver cells. Current treatments for patients with chronic hepatitis B include agents that result in long-term viral suppression as indicated by reduction of circulating HBV DNA, but these therapies do not eradicate HBV cccDNA, rarely lead to functional cure, and require lifelong administration.

About the ELIMINATE-B Trial:

The Phase 1 ELIMINATE-B study is currently enrolling HBeAg-negative chronic hepatitis B patients at world-class sites in Moldova, Hong Kong, New Zealand, and the U.S. The goal of the study is to define the optimal dose and number of dose administrations for safely eliminating cccDNA and inactivating integrated HBV DNA. With regulatory approval already granted, Precision expects to expand the study to clinical trial sites in the U.K. and continue accelerating recruitment and evaluation of a genetically diverse patient population in the Phase 1 study.

