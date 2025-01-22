Pramana to Enable Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Pathology Digitization Efforts, Advancing Clinical Care and AI-Driven Research

Pramana’s clinically validated whole-slide imaging system transforms pathology data into valuable knowledge for pathologists, physicians, and researchers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pramana, Inc., an AI-enabled health tech company modernizing the pathology sector, is deploying its autonomous whole-slide imaging system at Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s (VUMC) pathology lab. The system will allow VUMC to digitize glass pathology slides, enhancing clinical care by enabling pathologists to reference historical slides to support and guide patient treatment decisions. Additionally, the digitized slides will be used to advance research initiatives and explore AI-driven diagnostic applications.





“Modernizing pathology through digitization is crucial to advancing precision medicine, improving clinical care and patient outcomes,” said Adam Seegmiller, MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology, Microbiology and Immunology, Vice Chair for Clinical Pathology and Clinical Affairs, and Executive Medical Director of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Clinical Service Center at VUMC. “By leveraging a digital pathology system to create accessible whole slide images, we can empower our researchers to uncover new insights into complex diseases and accelerate the development of innovative diagnostics and therapies.”

Pramana’s unique approach ensures consistent, high-quality results while reducing operational burdens and costs. Unlike most pathology scanners that require extensive and constant manual adjustments and laborious quality control efforts, Pramana’s autonomous whole-slide imaging systems streamline workflows by integrating quality assurance and leveraging AI-enhanced image analysis. The modular design can be scaled for a variety of research and clinical lab needs. Additionally, the Spectral family of scanners offers the capability to run third-party algorithms inline with Edge AI, making digital pathology more accessible and cost-efficient while accelerating advancements in diagnostics and research.

“Partnering with Vanderbilt University Medical Center represents an exciting opportunity to further our mission of reshaping pathology through pioneering technology,” said Mike Koenig, Chief Business Officer at Pramana. “With many leading academic medical centers and health systems already leveraging our solutions, we’re accelerating the growth of digital pathology and unlocking invaluable insights to drive research, diagnostics, and patient care.”

About Pramana, Inc.

Pramana, Inc., an AI-powered health tech company modernizing the pathology sector, enables seamless digital adoption by pathology labs and medical centers. Built upon extensive industry experience and patented technological innovation, Pramana is a gateway for pathologists and physicians to utilize AI-enabled decision support. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., and backed by Matrix Capital, a global leader in customized investment solutions, and NTTVC, a leading firm backing diverse founders within the technology spectrum. For more information, visit www.pramana.ai.

