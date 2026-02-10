Pharvaris to Present Clinical Data at the AAAAI 2026 Annual Meeting

Pivotal Phase 3 data from RAPIDe-3 of deucrictibant for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks to be presented for the first time

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs of those living with bradykinin-mediated diseases such as hereditary angioedema (HAE) and acquired angioedema due to C1 inhibitor deficiency (AAE-C1INH), announced the acceptance of six abstracts for poster presentation, three of which will be presented during the Featured Poster session, at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) 2026 Annual Meeting, to be held from February 27-March 2, 2026, in Philadelphia, PA.

“Following the announcement of topline RAPIDe-3 data in December of last year, the AAAAI Annual Meeting provides Pharvaris with the first opportunity to share the positive study results with the broader medical community at a large scientific congress,” said Peng Lu, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Pharvaris. “We will also be presenting final data from the open-label portion of CHAPTER-1, the Phase 2 study of deucrictibant for prophylaxis of HAE attacks, and pharmacokinetic data of deucrictibant extended-release tablet, which is being used in the pivotal Phase 3 study of deucrictibant for long-term prophylaxis of HAE attacks, CHAPTER-3. Final efficacy and safety results from approximately three years of deucrictibant treatment from CHAPTER-1 and the data providing further evidence of an optimized extended-release formulation provide strong foundations in advance of the results of CHAPTER-3, topline data from which is anticipated in the third quarter of this year. Additionally, we will be presenting on-demand endpoint validation findings, as well as results from our novel kinin biomarker assay.”

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: A Novel Kinin Biomarker Assay for Characterization of Different Types of Bradykinin-Mediated Angioedema

Presenter: Evangelia Pardali, Ph.D.

Poster Number: 078

Date, time: Friday, February 27, 2026, 2:45-3:45 p.m. EST

Presenter: Teresa Caballero, M.D., Ph.D.

Poster Number: 154

Date, time: Friday, February 27, 2026, 2:45-3:45 p.m. EST

Presenter: Michael E. Manning, M.D.

Poster Number: 159

Date, time: Friday, February 27, 2026, 2:45-3:45 p.m. EST

Presenter: Marc A. Riedl, M.D., M.S.

Featured Poster Number: 831

Date, time: Sunday, March 1, 2026, 3:30-5:00 p.m. EST

Presenter: John Anderson, M.D.

Featured Poster Number: 832

Date, time: Sunday, March 1, 2026, 3:30-5:00 p.m. EST

Presenter: Zhi-Yi Zhang, Ph.D.

Featured Poster Number: 834

The abstracts are available to view in an online supplement to The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (JACI) at jacionline.org.

The posters and presentation slides will be made available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at the beginning of the respective presentations at: ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs in bradykinin-mediated conditions, including all types of bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris’ aspiration is to offer therapies with injectable-like efficacy™, a well-tolerated profile, and the convenience of oral administration to prevent and treat bradykinin-mediated angioedema attacks. By delivering on this aspiration, Pharvaris aims to provide a new standard of care in bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris is preparing global marketing authorization applications for deucrictibant immediate-release capsule as an on-demand treatment of HAE attacks, and a global pivotal Phase 3 study of deucrictibant extended-release tablet for the prevention of HAE attacks (CHAPTER-3) is ongoing with topline data anticipated in the third quarter of 2026. In addition, CREAATE is an ongoing Phase 3 study of deucrictibant for the prophylactic and on-demand treatment of AAE-C1INH attacks. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

