PharmaCyte Biotech Reports Strong Cash and Asset Position

As reported in its Form 10-Q for the latest quarter, the Company maintains more than $17 million in cash with total assets over $36 million

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:PMCB) (“PharmaCyte” or the “Company”) today provided an update on its financial position. As reported in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2026 (PMCB’s fiscal year ends April 30), PharmaCyte held total assets of approximately $36.7 million, including approximately $17.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. Stockholders’ equity totaled approximately $27.5 million as of July 31, 2026. PharmaCyte has approximately 566,000 shares of common stock outstanding.

“Our balance sheet is the foundation of PharmaCyte’s strategy,” said Josh Silverman, PharmaCyte Chief Executive Officer. “With $17.7 million in cash and more than $36 million in total assets, we have the capital to deploy with discipline and to pursue opportunities designed to create value for our shareholders.”

PharmaCyte plans to continue pursuing value-accretive investment opportunities and disciplined operational management to further enhance shareholder returns.

About PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:PMCB) is a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes and other serious diseases. In parallel, the Company employs a disciplined investment strategy designed to strengthen its financial position and maximize shareholder value through strategic cash deployment.

Safe Harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that express the current beliefs and expectations of PharmaCyte’s management and Board of Directors. Any statements contained in this press release which do not describe historical facts are forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect our actual results include our ability to satisfactorily address the issues raised by the FDA in order to have the clinical hold on our IND removed, whether our exploration of additional opportunities to create new paths toward shareholder value is successful, the effect of the reverse stock split on the market price and liquidity of our common stock and our ability to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, as well as such other factors that are included in the periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about PharmaCyte Biotech can be found at https://pharmacyte.com.

Investor Contact:

CORE IR

ir@pharmacyte.com

Media Contact:

Jules Abraham

CORE IR

516.222.2560

julesa@coreir.com