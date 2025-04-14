Pfizer Provides Update on Oral GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Danuglipron

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced the decision to discontinue development of danuglipron (PF-06882961), an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, which was being investigated for chronic weight management.





Pfizer’s dose-optimization studies of once-daily formulations of danuglipron (NCT06567327 and NCT06568731) met key pharmacokinetic objectives and confirmed a formulation and dose with the potential to deliver a competitive efficacy and tolerability profile in Phase 3 testing, based on earlier studies of twice-daily danuglipron. While the overall frequency of liver enzyme elevations across the over 1,400 participant safety database of danuglipron is in-line with approved agents in the class, a single asymptomatic participant in one of the dose-optimization studies experienced potential drug-induced liver injury which resolved after discontinuation of danuglipron. After a review of the totality of information, including all clinical data generated to date for danuglipron and recent input from regulators, Pfizer has decided to discontinue development of the molecule.

“Cardiovascular and metabolic diseases including obesity remain important areas of unmet medical need, and we plan to continue applying our global capabilities to advance a pipeline of investigational treatments that have the potential to fill critical gaps in patient care, including continued development of our oral GIPR antagonist candidate and other earlier obesity programs,” said Chris Boshoff, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and President, Research and Development at Pfizer. “While we are disappointed to discontinue the development of danuglipron, we remain committed to evaluating and advancing promising programs in an effort to bring innovative new medicines to patients.”

Data from the danuglipron clinical development program will be presented at a scientific forum or submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal in the future.

