Peptone Hosts In-Person Advisory Meeting With Leading Experts in Oncology, Drug Development and Medicinal Chemistry to Advance Small Molecule IDP-Targeted Treatment Solutions

LONDON, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peptone, a biotech company developing novel therapeutics targeting intrinsically disordered proteins (IDPs) to treat diseases, successfully convened its H1 Advisory Board meeting this past week, uniting leading pharmaceutical and biomedical research experts to discuss critical findings and offer strategic guidance for the advancement of Peptone's small molecule IDP-targeted treatment solutions, as well as to assess exciting new IDP targets for therapeutic intervention.

"We are at an inflection point for AI and tech to deliver developable chemical matter against high-value, difficult to drug targets. The shared expertise of our advisors is instrumental to Peptone's ability to highlight priorities, identify opportunities, and leverage our capabilities," said physicist and founder Dr. Kamil Tamiola. "We strongly believe that structural insights will pave the way to first-in-class drugs. As we target the invisible, or disordered, 33% of the human proteome, the group brings critical external guidance and validation for our scientific approach and strategy."

Conventional drug design requires a fixed protein structure, yet the most critical disease-causing proteins lack structure. Peptone's pioneering approach starts with studying the structural dynamics of IDPs, leveraging a bespoke physics-based approach that surpasses existing 'state-of-the-art' structure-based methods. The approach yields accurate structural insights into disordered proteins regardless of protein size or complexity, which translate with unparalleled speed (concept to chemical matter in weeks) into diverse and bona fide chemical matter to target biologically validated therapeutics against a wide range of targets that affect IDP function.

"With a deep domain expertise in biophysics, next-generation supercomputing and drug discovery, alongside a top-tier leadership team, scientific and medical advisors, Peptone is poised to generate significant therapeutic opportunities across a broad range of previously intractable diseases," said Dr. Peter Kiener, SAB Chair and Peptone Non-Executive Director. "The discussions spurred from our in-person meeting have the potential to bring much needed treatments to patients where other drugs have failed in clinical trials. The future of this collaboration is very bright."

"With the urgent need for more effective prostate cancer solutions for both new and refractory patients, I am pleased to bring my clinical experience and perspective to this collaboration to help guide Peptone's pipeline," said Prof. Rahul Aggarwal, Peptone Scientific Advisor for Clinical Oncology. "Peptone is pioneering a new era of drug discovery by targeting IDPs, a vast and largely untapped source of potential targets across a diverse therapeutic landscape. Addressing several disease-related proteins through this novel approach is critical for the delivery of more effective and improved standards of care in prostate cancer and beyond."

Peptone's ongoing scientific advisors include:

Dr. Peter Kiener , Peptone Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board; Venture Partner, ICG Life Science Team

Dr. Rahul Aggarwal , Peptone Advisor for Clinical Oncology ; Associate Director for Clinical Sciences, University of California, San Francisco , Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center

; Prof. Andrea Alimonti , Peptone Scientific Advisor for Clinical Oncology; Director, Institute of Oncology Research, Bellinzona, Switzerland

Prof. Johann de Bono , Peptone Scientific Advisor for Clinical Oncology; Regius Professor of Cancer Research, Head of the Division of Clinical Studies, and Director of Drug Development Unit, The Institute of Cancer Research, London

Prof. Kresten Lindorff-Larsen , Peptone Scientific Advisor for Protein Biophysics; Professor of Computational Protein Biophysics, University of Copenhagen

Prof. Marc Mansour , Peptone Scientific Advisor for Clinical Oncology; Honorary Consultant Hematologist, University College London Cancer Institute

Dr. Jonathan Phillips , Peptone Scientific Advisor for Experimental Biophysics; Senior Research Fellow in Protein Choreography, Living Systems Institute, University of Exeter

Dr. Milind Deshpande , Peptone Scientific Advisor for Medicinal Chemistry and Drug Discovery; Venture Partner, RA Capital, President and CEO, Nayan Therapeutics

Prof. Gerard Evan , Peptone Scientific Advisor for Oncology Research; Principal Group Leader of the Francis Crick Institute and Professor of Cancer Biology, Kings College London

Dr. Christopher Roberts , Peptone Scientific Advisor for Medicinal Chemistry and Drug Discovery; Acting President, Reactive Biosciences

, Dr. Robert Stein , Peptone Advisor; Venture Partner, Samsara BioCapital

Dr. Clive Wood , Peptone Advisor; Venture Partner, Orbimed

Dr. David Blakey , Peptone Advisor; Chief Scientific Officer, FasT Biopharma

About Peptone



Peptone is a biotechnology company developing novel first-in-class small molecule therapeutics targeting intrinsically disordered proteins (IDPs) to treat diseases through a pioneering experimental approach that starts with studying the structural dynamics of IDPs. Peptone's technology accurately translates bespoke experimental data into dynamic models of disordered proteins regardless of protein size or complexity with the necessary speed and insights to design therapeutics capable of affecting IDP function. The company's initial focus is on oncology target areas of highly unmet need with strong disease hypotheses and biological validation. For more information about Peptone, visit https://peptone.io .

