PepGen to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Guggenheim’s Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference (Boston, MA) Monday, November 11, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET, Fireside Chat

Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference (New York, NY) Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET, Fireside Chat



A webcast of each conference presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the PepGen website at https://investors.pepgen.com/. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the PepGen website for 90 days following the presentation dates.

About PepGen

PepGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next-generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen’s Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide (EDO) platform is founded on over a decade of research and development and leverages cell-penetrating peptides to improve the uptake and activity of conjugated oligonucleotide therapeutics. Using these EDO peptides, we are generating a pipeline of oligonucleotide therapeutic candidates designed to target the root cause of serious diseases.

For more information, please visit www.pepgen.com. Follow PepGen on LinkedIn and X.

