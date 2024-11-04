SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

PepGen to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 4, 2024 | 
1 min read

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PepGen Inc. (Nasdaq: PEPG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:


  • Guggenheim’s Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference (Boston, MA)
    • Monday, November 11, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET, Fireside Chat
  • Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)
    • Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET, Fireside Chat

A webcast of each conference presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the PepGen website at https://investors.pepgen.com/. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the PepGen website for 90 days following the presentation dates.

About PepGen

PepGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next-generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen’s Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide (EDO) platform is founded on over a decade of research and development and leverages cell-penetrating peptides to improve the uptake and activity of conjugated oligonucleotide therapeutics. Using these EDO peptides, we are generating a pipeline of oligonucleotide therapeutic candidates designed to target the root cause of serious diseases.

For more information, please visit www.pepgen.com. Follow PepGen on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Dave Borah, CFA
SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
dborah@pepgen.com

Media Contact
Julia Deutsch
Lyra Strategic Advisory
Jdeutsch@lyraadvisory.com

Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Spero Therapeutics to Lay Off 39% of Employees
October 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2D illustration of kidneys
IgA nephropathy
Biogen, Vertex Heat Up IgAN Arena With Mid-Stage Readouts at ASN 2024
October 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Boston harbor and financial district
Job Creations
Massachusetts Tax Incentives for Moderna, Vertex and More Creating 1,155 Jobs
October 24, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel