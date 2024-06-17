PepGen
The regulator will provide PepGen with a letter within 30 days explaining why a clinical hold was placed on the company’s Phase 1 study of patients with myotonic dystrophy Type 1.
Many biopharma companies raised funds in 2022, but not enough to reach their next milestone. Investors have been constricting investments, so companies needing additional funding require a larger toolbox.
New data from Axcella, PepGen, Dystrogen and Galecto are showing promise in challenging diseases, including NASH, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myelofibrosis.
Beyond the usual challenge of delivering high-quality data that answers meaningful questions, PepGen’s Michelle Mellion is dedicated to “incorporating the patient’s voice into everything we do.”
Onxeo, Amydis, eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Freenome, Urovant Sciences and others all added new guidance and perspectives to their C-suite this week.
According to a BIO report, less than a third of executive team members are women. BioSpace spoke with three influential women in biopharma to get their advice on breaking the executive barrier.
Biopharma and life sciences companies made numerous appointments this week to boards and executive teams. These Movers & Shakers will position the companies for future growth.
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
