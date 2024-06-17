SUBSCRIBE
Pictured: Front of FDA headquarters/Grandbrothers/
Drug Development
FDA Puts Clinical Hold on PepGen’s DM1 Early-Stage Trial
The regulator will provide PepGen with a letter within 30 days explaining why a clinical hold was placed on the company’s Phase 1 study of patients with myotonic dystrophy Type 1.
May 31, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
PepGen CFO Noel Donnelly/courtesy of PepGen
Deals
Recession Survival Strategies for Newly Public Biopharma Companies
Many biopharma companies raised funds in 2022, but not enough to reach their next milestone. Investors have been constricting investments, so companies needing additional funding require a larger toolbox.
November 24, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: NASH, DMD Spaces Continue to Accelerate
New data from Axcella, PepGen, Dystrogen and Galecto are showing promise in challenging diseases, including NASH, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myelofibrosis.
September 29, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Michelle Mellion, M.D./courtesy of PepGen
Business
PepGen’s Michelle Mellion is Redefining Success in Clinical Development
Beyond the usual challenge of delivering high-quality data that answers meaningful questions, PepGen’s Michelle Mellion is dedicated to “incorporating the patient’s voice into everything we do.”
September 20, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, April 8
Onxeo, Amydis, eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Freenome, Urovant Sciences and others all added new guidance and perspectives to their C-suite this week.
April 7, 2022
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Judy Chou, AltruBio, Jaya Goyal, PepGen, Paula Rag
Business
Three Influential Women in Biopharma Explain How to Break the Executive Barrier
According to a BIO report, less than a third of executive team members are women. BioSpace spoke with three influential women in biopharma to get their advice on breaking the executive barrier.
March 7, 2022
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Abbey Glasure
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Jan. 21
Biopharma and life sciences companies made numerous appointments this week to boards and executive teams. These Movers & Shakers will position the companies for future growth.
January 20, 2022
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers: Sept. 3
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
September 2, 2021
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
PepGen Appoints Afsaneh Mohebbi, Ph.D., as SVP, Portfolio and Program Management and Dave Borah, CFA, as SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
July 15, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
PepGen Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights
May 14, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Genetown
PepGen to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - March 13, 2024
March 13, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Policy
PepGen Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations for PGN-EDO51 for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
March 13, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Business
PepGen Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments
March 6, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Drug Development
PepGen Announces Clearance of CTA by UK Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency to Begin CONNECT2-EDO51, a Phase 2 Clinical Trial designed to support potential accelerated approval of PGN-EDO51 for the Treatment of DMD
March 4, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Genetown
PepGen Receives U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for PGN-EDODM1 for the Treatment of Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1
February 20, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Deals
PepGen Announces Pricing of $80.1 Million Underwritten Offering of Common Stock
February 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Mary Beth DeLena Joins PepGen as General Counsel and Secretary
January 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
PepGen Announces First Patient Dosed in CONNECT1-EDO51 Phase 2 Clinical Trial of PGN-EDO51 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Patients Amenable to Exon 51 Skipping
January 8, 2024
 · 
7 min read
