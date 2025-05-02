SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Policy

WHO Leaning Toward Adding Obesity Drugs for Adults to Essential Medicines List: Reuters

May 2, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Geneva, Switzerland - November 16, 2024: Exterior view of the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO), the specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for global public health

iStock, HJBC

In an internal memo, the World Health Organization signaled its support for anti-obesity drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound, which the agency decided against listing in 2023, the last time the Essential Medicines list was updated.

The World Health Organization will likely officially support the use of weight-loss medication for adults worldwide, according to an exclusive Thursday report from Reuters.

The WHO now believes that these widely popular obesity drugs—including Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Zepbound—could qualify as so-called “essential medicine[s],” according to Reuters, which cited an internal memo about the matter. The global health authority publishes its Essential Medicines list every two years, as per the recommendations of an expert committee. Drugs on this list “satisfy the priority health care needs of a population,” according to the WHO, and should be available in “functioning health systems at all times.”

In line with this planned support, the WHO’s internal document also raised concerns about the accessibility of these weight-loss treatments. A monthly course of Wegovy or Zepbound can run upwards of $1,000 per month—final prices vary according to the actual prescription and insurance plan—which may be out of reach for a majority of patients, particularly those in low- and middle-income countries.

The WHO intends to call for strategies to improve the affordability of these drugs, noting in its memo that “mechanisms that are used in large-scale medicine access programmes may need to be adopted,” as per Reuters’ reporting.

In a statement to the publication, a WHO spokesperson said the global health authority could finalize these new guidelines by August or September, at which time it would provide more detail regarding “how and when this class of medications may be integrated as one component of a chronic care model that includes both clinical and lifestyle interventions.”

In December 2024, three high-ranking officials at the agency penned an opinion piece for JAMA, arguing that while GLP-1 drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound present a “transformative” weapon against the obesity pandemic, the way they are currently being used could undermine public health interventions.

“Medication in isolation will not be enough to address the obesity crisis,” they wrote, arguing that it is crucial for health systems worldwide to ensure “universally available services to prevent, treat, and manage the disease in a way that is accessible, affordable, and sustainable.”

The last time the WHO updated its Essential Medicines list, in mid-2023, its experts decided against including obesity drugs, pointing to uncertainties regarding the long-term benefits and safety of these therapies.

Obesity GLP-1 Government
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Entrada Trims 20% of Employees, Focusing on Research Staff
May 1, 2025
 · 
184 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Earnings
Moderna Misses Q1 Revenue Expectations, Plans Another $1.5B in Cuts
May 1, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Conceptual business illustration of upcoming business problem metaphor with falling domino and businessman silhouette. Minimalistic vector eps 10 illustration
Multiple sclerosis
Immunic Talks Up Disability Gains as Phase II MS Therapy Fails on Primary Endpoint
May 1, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Contemporary art collage. Hand put money to golden stack of coins, meaning income from investment. Concept of business strategy, investment, development, market, finance.
Earnings
Lilly’s Revenue Leaps 45% Thanks to Zepbound, Mounjaro, Of Course
May 1, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong