Paradromics Announces Principal Investigators for the Connexus® Brain-Computer Interface Clinical Study

Connexus Brain-Computer Interface is designed to help people communicate independently who have limited or lost speaking ability due to debilitating motor conditions.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradromics Inc., a neurotechnology company developing the highest data-rate brain-computer interface (BCI) platform, today announced the selection of David Brandman, M.D., Ph.D. as study principal investigator (PI) and Daniel Rubin, M.D., Ph.D., as investigator for the upcoming Connexus BCI Clinical Study. Dr. Brandman is a neurosurgeon and Assistant Professor in the Department of Neurological Surgery at UC Davis, Sacramento. Dr. Rubin is a critical care neurologist at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and an Assistant Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School. Both Drs. Brandman and Rubin are recognized leaders in clinical BCI technology and specialize in developing neurotechnology for people with paralysis and disorders of communication.

The Connexus BCI Clinical Study will evaluate the safety of the novel device and its ability to restore communication for people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or stroke. “I am excited to lead the Connexus BCI Clinical study,” said Dr. Brandman. “This research is an important step for the field of BCI technology, investigating how BCI users can communicate through synthesized speech and text.”

The high-performing, cosmetically invisible Connexus BCI is designed to record brain activity at the highest possible resolution, the individual brain cell. Brain activity will be decoded with advanced artificial intelligence, to support the seamless translation of thought into action. “The goal of Connexus is to restore a fundamental human need – connection,” shared Paradromics founder and CEO Matt Angle, Ph.D. “We are honored to have BCI leaders Dr. Brandman and Dr. Rubin at the helm of the planned Connexus BCI Clinical Study, our first clinical application for our BCI platform.”

Dr. Rubin commented, “For people unable to communicate due to motor impairment, there is significant unmet medical need.” He continued, “I look forward to the upcoming Connexus BCI Clinical Study and am excited to explore how rich, high bandwidth brain data can produce real-time, accurate communication.”

The Connexus BCI Clinical Study will enroll people with speech impairment due to progressive neuromuscular diseases or neural injuries with severe paralysis in all four limbs at two sites in the US. The study will assess the technical capabilities of the system, and patient reported outcomes will be used to measure clinical benefits and impact on quality of life while communicating through the Connexus BCI. The Connexus BCI Clinical Study is expected to launch in late 2025 after regulatory approval.

About Paradromics

Paradromics is building the industry-leading brain-computer interface (BCI) platform. Its advanced neurotechnology captures brain activity at the highest resolution, the individual neuron. This rich brain data lays the foundation for boundless AI-enabled treatments for motor impairment, chronic pain, addiction, depression, and other mental health conditions. Paradromics’ first clinical product, Connexus® BCI, is designed to help people unable to speak due to debilitating motor conditions communicate independently through digital devices. For more information, visit www.paradromics.com or contact media@paradromics.com .

