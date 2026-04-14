PanGIA Biotech Non-Invasive Cancer Detection Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at AACR Annual Meeting 2026

Highlights the continued expansion of the diagnostic capabilities of the PanGIA Analysis System to include oral cancer

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PanGIA Biotech, Inc. ("PanGIA Biotech" or "Company") announced that two research abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research ("AACR") Annual Meeting 2026, taking place April 17–22 in San Diego, California. Both abstracts highlight ongoing development of the Company's PanGIA® Analysis System ("PAS"), a machine learning platform designed to support non-invasive cancer detection through advanced biomarker analysis.

PanGIA Biotech abstracts accepted for AACR presentation highlight expanded PAS capabilities in non-invasive oral cancer

Reflecting the Company's continuing research into expanding the capabilities of the PAS across early detection applications, the accepted abstracts include:

PanGIA Analysis System, a novel machine learning platform for non-invasive diagnosis of oral cancer through an oral sample

PanGIA Analysis System, a novel machine learning platform for non-invasive diagnosis of multiple cancers through urine

"Our mission is to enable earlier detection to help facilitate better patient outcomes, reducing patient mortality. The acceptance of these abstracts is a step in that direction," said Holly Magliochetti, CEO and Co-Founder of PanGIA Biotech. "Opportunities like presenting at AACR allow us to contribute to the broader conversation shaping the future of cancer diagnostics."

As one of the world's leading scientific forums for cancer research, the AACR Annual Meeting brings together clinicians, researchers, and industry leaders to share advances in oncology and translational medicine.

The Company's research builds on ongoing work to expand the analytical capabilities of the PAS platform and support multi-cancer early detection approaches.

"Presenting this work at AACR provides an opportunity to share how PanGIA Biotech's research and development applies machine learning to complex biomolecular signals in non-invasive samples," said Obdulio Piloto, PhD, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of PanGIA Biotech and co-author of the studies. "Our research continues to explore how these analytical approaches may support earlier and more scalable cancer detection."

About PanGIA Biotech, Inc.

PanGIA Biotech, Inc. ("PanGIA Biotech" or "Company") is a clinical-stage diagnostics company developing the PanGIA® Analysis System (PAS), a proprietary AI-enabled platform for the non-invasive detection of cancer and certain other complex diseases using urine or saliva biospecimens. The technology is designed to enable earlier 1 and more accurate diagnosis through colorimetric biomolecular signal analysis and machine learning–driven interpretation. Built for global scalability, PanGIA Biotech holds more than 20 international and domestic patents and patent applications, supported by findings published in multiple peer-reviewed journals and continues to file new patent applications to cover the Company's proprietary technology. PanGIA Biotech is committed to advancing innovation that supports earlier detection and better health outcomes. Learn more at www.PanGIABiotech.com.

1 based on internal clinical validation studies demonstrating the ability to detect cancer in patients diagnosed at Stage 1.

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SOURCE PanGIA Biotech