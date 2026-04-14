Bonus: Q1 2026 Job Market Update

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BioSpace’s Vice President of Marketing Chantal Dresner and Careers Editor Angela Gabriel discuss 2026 job market performance so far, sharing the latest BioSpace data.

They touch on positive signs they saw between January and March, including a reduced number of layoffs, and what this year might have in store for those seeking employment in 2026.