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News   Job Trends

Bonus: Q1 2026 Job Market Update

April 14, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Angela Gabriel, Chantal Dresner

In this bonus episode, BioSpace’s Vice President of Marketing ⁠Chantal Dresner⁠ and Careers Editor ⁠Angela Gabriel⁠ take a look at Q1 job market performance and what it signals for the coming months.

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BioSpace’s Vice President of Marketing Chantal Dresner and Careers Editor Angela Gabriel discuss 2026 job market performance so far, sharing the latest BioSpace data.

They touch on positive signs they saw between January and March, including a reduced number of layoffs, and what this year might have in store for those seeking employment in 2026.

Podcasts The Weekly Job creations Layoffs Labor market
Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel is content manager, life sciences careers, at BioSpace. She covers the biopharma job market, job trends and career advice, and produces client content. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
Chantal Dresner
Chantal Dresner Chantal Dresner
Chantal Dresner is the vice president of marketing at BioSpace. She analyzes and reports on industry trends including jobs and hiring, diversity, equity and inclusion, and compensation benchmarking. You can reach her at chantal.dresner@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
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