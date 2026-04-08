Palisade Bio to Present at the Needham & Co. 25th Annual Healthcare Conference

Virtual presentation scheduled for Thursday, April 16th at 2:15 PM ET

Access the webcast here

Denver, CO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, once-daily, oral PDE4 inhibitor prodrugs designed for targeted delivery to the terminal ileum and colon, today announced that JD Finley, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Mitchell Jones, President & Chief Medical Officer, will present at the Needham & Co. 25th Annual Healthcare Conference, being held in a virtual format April 14–17, 2026.

The Company’s virtual presentation is scheduled for Thursday, April 16, 2026, from 2:15 PM to 2:55 PM ET in Track 3. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website at palisadebio.com. A replay will be available following the live event and will be archived for a limited time.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered for the conference.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade” or the “Company”) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a next generation oral PDE4 inhibitor prodrugs designed to improve pharmacology, tolerability and convenience for patients with inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Through its differentiated prodrug platform and precision pharmacology strategy, Palisade Bio is committed to transforming proven PDE4 biology into better, safer oral therapies for patients living with chronic inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

The Company’s lead program, PALI-2108, is a once-daily oral PDE4 inhibitor prodrug designed to be selectively bioactivated in the ileum and colon, initiating targeted PDE4 inhibition at sites of disease while enabling systemic distribution of the active drug.

Palisade Bio is now advancing towards a Phase 2 clinical study in UC designed to evaluate clinical remission, response and pharmacodynamic biomarkers over 12 weeks, with an extension phase assessing maintenance of remission. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.



Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908-824-0775

PALI@jtcir.com