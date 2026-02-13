SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Pacira to Report 2025 Financial Results on Thursday February 26, 2026

February 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

BRISBANE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to deliver innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 financial results after the close of the U.S. markets on Thursday February 26, 2026. Following the release, the company will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.

For listeners who wish to participate in the question and answer session via telephone, please pre-register here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. In addition, a live audio of the conference call will be available as a webcast. Interested parties can access the event through the “Events” page on the Pacira website at investor.pacira.com. For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Pacira website for approximately two weeks following the call.

About Pacira

Pacira delivers innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block, an adductor canal nerve block, and a sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and iovera®º, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. The company is also advancing a pipeline of clinical-stage assets for musculoskeletal pain and adjacencies, its most advanced product candidate, PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), a novel locally administered gene therapy, is in Phase 2 clinical development for osteoarthritis of the knee. To learn more about Pacira, visit www.pacira.com.

CONTACT: Investor Contact:

Pacira BioSciences, Inc.
Christian Pedetti, (973) 254-4387
Christian.Pedetti@pacira.com

Earnings Northern California Events
Pacira Biosciences
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Gilead To Stay ‘Proactive And Disciplined’ With Deals But M&A Not Urgent Priority
February 11, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Weight Loss Drama Compounds on Heels of Novo, Lilly Earnings, Plus Gene Therapy News
February 11, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Focus on the path, Businessman running on his own track
Earnings
AstraZeneca Teases ‘Very Competitive’ Weight-Loss Pill—But Stays Mum on Details
February 10, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac