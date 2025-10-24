Pacira Biosciences
Over the next two weeks, the FDA is set to decide on New Drug Applications from Pacira, CorMedix and Aldeyra and hold an advisory committee meeting for two overdue confirmatory trials from Acrotech.
Zilretta is the first treatment approved by the U.S. FDA for OA knee pain that uses extended-release microsphere technology.
The U.S. FDA is starting off August with a mix of PDUFA dates for acne products, seizure medications and a new manufacturing process for a non-opioid pain killer. Here’s a look.
With its only approved drug product on the line, Pacira Biosciences is fighting back against what it’s calling “misrepresentation of the clinical effectiveness” of its non-opioid pain reliever Exparel.
San Diego-based Pacira Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company, plunked down $220 million to acquire medical device company Myoscience and its non-opioid pain treatment system iovera.
Shares of Pacira plunged more than 15 percent this morning after the company revealed the FDA panel’s decision.
