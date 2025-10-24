SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Pacira Biosciences

NEWS
Pictured: FDA sign at Washington D.C. headquarters
Policy
FDA Action Alert: Pacira, CorMedix, Aldeyra and More
Over the next two weeks, the FDA is set to decide on New Drug Applications from Pacira, CorMedix and Aldeyra and hold an advisory committee meeting for two overdue confirmatory trials from Acrotech.
November 9, 2023
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Pacira Adds Flexion’s Zilretta to Non-Opioid Pipeline in $427 Million Deal
Zilretta is the first treatment approved by the U.S. FDA for OA knee pain that uses extended-release microsphere technology.
October 11, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
FDA
FDA Action Alert: Sol-Gel, Eton and Pacira
The U.S. FDA is starting off August with a mix of PDUFA dates for acne products, seizure medications and a new manufacturing process for a non-opioid pain killer. Here’s a look.
July 30, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Policy
Pacira Takes ASA to Court in Defense of Non-Opioid Painkiller
With its only approved drug product on the line, Pacira Biosciences is fighting back against what it’s calling “misrepresentation of the clinical effectiveness” of its non-opioid pain reliever Exparel.
April 16, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Deals
Pacira Snaps up Med Tech Myoscience for $220 Million
San Diego-based Pacira Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company, plunked down $220 million to acquire medical device company Myoscience and its non-opioid pain treatment system iovera.
March 5, 2019
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Policy
FDA Advisory Panel Spurns Pacira’s Request for Expanded Use of Pain Drug Exparel
Shares of Pacira plunged more than 15 percent this morning after the company revealed the FDA panel’s decision.
February 16, 2018
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Zafgen Pinks Slips 34% of Workforce, Scraps Lead Obesity Drug After Deaths
Business
Production Problems Lead Pacira to Cut Jobs in San Diego
July 10, 2017
 · 
2 min read
Here’s Why 5 Billionaire-Led Funds Gobbled Up 3.3 Million Shares of Celldex Stock
Bio NC
4 Biotech Stocks That Could Triple In Value This Year
August 4, 2016
 · 
2 min read
Biogen Idec Alzheimer's Drug Aducanumab Exceeds Expectations
Policy
Shares Fall as the FDA Rejects Pacira’s Application for Expanded Use of Pain Drug
March 2, 2015
 · 
2 min read
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Pacira BioSciences to Present New Data from Three Real-World Studies with EXPAREL®
October 24, 2025
 · 
9 min read
Press Releases
Pacira BioSciences Notified of Abbreviated New Drug Application Filing from The WhiteOak Group for EXPAREL®
October 22, 2025
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Pacira BioSciences to Present 3-Year Data Demonstrating Sustained Pain and Function Improvements in Knee Osteoarthritis with Investigational PCRX-201 Gene Therapy
October 20, 2025
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Pacira BioSciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - October 3, 2025
October 6, 2025
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Pacira BioSciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - September 5, 2025
September 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Pacira BioSciences Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
August 6, 2025
 · 
36 min read
Press Releases
Pacira to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday August 5, 2025
July 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Pacira BioSciences Announces Strategic Collaboration to Significantly Expand ZILRETTA Promotional Efforts
July 23, 2025
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Pacira BioSciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - July 3, 2025
July 4, 2025
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Pacira BioSciences Debuts Inspiring New Film Highlighting One Patient’s Journey to Pain Relief and Innovation in Care at BIO 2025
June 18, 2025
 · 
7 min read
Load More