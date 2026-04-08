Ovid Therapeutics to Host Potassium-Chloride Co-transporter 2 (KCC2) Deep Dive R&D Event on Tuesday, April 14

NEW YORK, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule medicines for brain disorders with significant unmet need, today announced the Company will host a KCC2 Deep Dive R&D event highlighting its first-in-class KCC2 portfolio on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at 9:30 am ET in New York, NY, which will also be webcast simultaneously.

During the event independent expert clinicians and translational experts as well as Ovid’s President and Chief Executive Officer Meg Alexander, will discuss the Company’s proprietary portfolio of potential first-in-class direct activators of KCC2, including pharmacodynamic data, translational and clinical development strategy, and the potential market opportunity. Ovid is developing a portfolio of unique molecules, which include OV350 (an intravenous tool program and KCC2 direct activator), OV4071 (an oral KCC2 direct activator) and next-generation development candidates that have differentiated potential therapeutic profiles and formulations. These direct activators have the potential to become broad franchises of medicines for neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions including various psychoses, epilepsies, and neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders.

The event will also feature remarks from multiple leading neuroscientists, including:

Michael Halassa, M.D., Ph.D., Professor, Patient Research Center, Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, Department of Biomedical Engineering, College of Engineering, Virginia Tech

Oliver Howes, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., Head of Department, Psychosis Studies, Professor of Molecular Psychiatry at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience, King's College London

Eliseo Oeste Salinas, M.D., M.s.C., Senior R&D Advisor to Ovid and veteran drug developer





Webcast Information

Ovid will host a live webcast of the event at 9:30 am ET on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

The live webcast of the event can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of Ovid’s website. Participants may register for the webcast here and are advised to do so at least 10 minutes prior to joining the event. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Ovid’s website for 90 days following the event.



About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing small molecule medicines for brain disorders with significant unmet need. Ovid is advancing a pipeline of novel targeted small molecule candidates that modulate the intrinsic and extrinsic factors involved in neuronal hyperexcitability causative of multiple neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders. Ovid is developing: OV329, a next-generation GABA-aminotransferase inhibitor, as a potential therapy for treatment-resistant focal onset seizures (FOS) and developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs), including tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and infantile spasms (IS); and OV4071 and others within a library of compounds that directly activate the KCC2 transporter for multiple CNS disorders. For more information about these and other Ovid research programs, please visit www.ovidrx.com.

Contact

Investor Relations & Media

Victoria Fort

VFort@ovidrx.com

202.361.0445