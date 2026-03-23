Oryon Cell Therapies Reports Phase 1b/2a Data Showing Sustained Motor Improvements in People with Parkinson’s Disease

Study conducted in collaboration with the Neuroregeneration Institute at McLean Hospital

Autologous neuronal cell therapy for Parkinson’s disease shows sustained motor improvements and neuroimaging evidence of restored dopaminergic signaling

Data presented at AD/PD™ 2026 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders

BELMONT, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oryon Cell Therapies (“Oryon”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing autologous neuron replacement medicines for Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders, today announced new clinical and neuroimaging data from an ongoing Phase 1b/2a study evaluating its autologous dopaminergic neuron replacement therapy for Parkinson’s disease. The study is being conducted in collaboration with expertise across Mass General Brigham led by the Neuroregeneration Institute at McLean Hospital. Study participants received unilateral neuronal implants. The data show improvements in motor function, together with neuroimaging consistent with restoration of dopaminergic signaling in the transplanted brain region.

The data were reported in an oral presentation at the AD/PD™ 2026 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders in Copenhagen, by Penelope Hallett, Ph.D., Co-Director of the Neuroregeneration Institute at McLean.

Key findings:

Well-tolerated

No serious adverse events to date

Early and meaningful motor improvement in all participants

Continued improvement beyond six months in all participants

Imaging evidence of increased dopaminergic signaling on the implanted side of the brain, that aligned with functional improvements

Improvement in the Parkinson's Disease Questionnaire-39 (PDQ-39), a self-report questionnaire designed to measure the health-related quality of life for individuals with Parkinson's disease

No need for immunosuppression

Clinical Improvements Observed in People with Parkinson’s Disease Receiving Therapy

Interim results from the first five participants showed substantial improvements in motor function. A sixth participant had not yet had their first post-implant assessment. In each of the first five participants, OFF-state MDS-UPDRS Part III motor scores decreased by approximately 29%–62% from baseline at assessments 6–18 months after treatment. Improvements were observed in core Parkinson’s motor symptoms, including bradykinesia, rigidity, and gait.

Most study participants also showed improvements in additional functional measures, including mobility assessments such as Timed Up and Go. Several also experienced reductions in levodopa equivalent daily dose (LEDD), indicating a reduced need for dopamine-replacement medication.

“These results provide encouraging evidence that replacing dopaminergic neurons may restore biological function in Parkinson’s disease,” said Dr. Hallett. “The alignment of clinical improvements, imaging evidence of dopaminergic activity, and reduced medication use suggests that the implanted neurons are integrating into the brain’s circuitry and helping restore function lost to the disease.”

Neuroimaging Biomarker Shows Dopaminergic Synapse Restoration

Dopamine transporter DaT-SPECT imaging demonstrated marked increases in dopaminergic signal within transplanted regions of the brain. In one patient, DaT signal in the implanted putamen increased more than five-fold at six months, compared with baseline, while the untreated side of the brain showed a decrease in signal.

“We are encouraged by these data from the first cohort in this clinical trial who received unilateral neuronal implants,” said Nikola Kojic, M.D., Ph.D., Oryon’s Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. “In collaboration with the team at Mass General Brigham, we expect to begin bilateral implantations in a second cohort this quarter to test the hypothesis that outcomes will improve even further compared to those seen with unilateral implants."

Oryon's Technology

Oryon's neuron replacement therapy is derived from the patient’s own (i.e., autologous) blood cells, which are induced to become pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). These cells are then driven by proprietary methods to become the type of brain dopaminergic neurons that degenerate in Parkinson's disease. The neurons are then implanted directly into the putamen, the brain region most directly implicated in Parkinson’s motor symptoms. Because they are derived from the patient's own cells, immune suppression is not required, as would be typical for organ transplants from other donors.

About Oryon Cell Therapies

Oryon Cell Therapies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing autologous cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, with an initial focus on Parkinson’s disease. Co-founded in 2020 by Ole Isacson, M.D.-Ph.D. and Nikola Kojic, M.D., Ph.D., the company’s technology is designed to restore synaptic function and motor control by replacing neurons lost to the disease, with the goal of achieving functional restoration. Visit www.oryoncelltherapies.com for more information.

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