Orum Therapeutics Secures Approximately US$100 Million to Accelerate Development of Leading Degrader Antibody Conjugate Programs to Treat Serious Diseases

Funding supports advancing therapeutic programs toward clinical development, expanding discovery across novel payload classes to accelerate next-generation degrader-antibody conjugate (DAC) programs and broadening Orum’s global capabilities and operations

Participation from leading new investors and renewed commitment from long-time supporters signals strong confidence in Orum’s scientific direction, providing a solid foundation for the company’s next stage of growth and reinforcing Orum’s position as a leader in next-generation DACs

BOSTON & DAEJEON, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ADC--Orum Therapeutics (“Orum” or the “Company”) (KRX: 475830), a public biotechnology company pioneering the field of degrader-antibody conjugates (DACs), today announced that it secured 145 billion KRW (approximately US$100 million) in convertible preferred stock investments. This round is led by returning investor KB Investment and includes other existing investors, IMM Investment, Woori Venture Partners and Stassets Investment. New investors include Weiss Asset Management, a Boston-based global investment firm, and Korea Investment Partners, a major institutional venture investor with a strong track record in biotech investment. Additional new investors in this round are DSC Investment, Company K Partners, AON Investment, and DAYLI Partners.

“Our mission is to deliver degrader-antibody conjugate therapeutics that apply powerful degrader payloads with antibody-targeted precision to improve the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases,” said Sung Joo (SJ) Lee, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Orum. “This investment supports the next stage of our growth as we prepare to advance our next therapeutic programs towards clinical evaluation, develop additional novel payloads, and continue to build platforms that can generate differentiated drug candidates across oncology and beyond. We appreciate the confidence of both new and existing investors who share our commitment to delivering meaningful innovation for patients.”

This investment supports the advancement of ORM-1153 and additional programs in Orum’s pipeline and continued refinement of the Company’s DAC platforms, including development of additional novel payload classes beyond GSPT1. It also supports the expansion of Orum’s scientific and operational infrastructure as the Company advances additional targeted DAC programs based on principles of selectivity, potency, and rational payload design. These efforts are foundational to Orum’s strategy to generate differentiated therapeutic DAC programs for oncology and other serious diseases.

About Orum’s TPD²® Approach

Orum’s unique Dual-Precision Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD²®) approach builds novel targeted protein degraders combined with the precise cell delivery mechanisms of antibodies to generate innovative, first-in-class, cell-selective TPDs for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. Orum has developed new targeted protein degrader payloads to specifically degrade an intracellular target protein within cancer cells via the E3 ubiquitin ligase pathway. Conjugated to antibodies, the payloads are designed to be delivered specifically to target cells and precisely degrade the intracellular target protein of interest.

About Orum Therapeutics

Orum Therapeutics is a public biotech pioneering the development of cell-specific, targeted protein degraders (TPD²®) with the precision of antibody targeting to develop the next generation of degrader antibody conjugates (DACs) for oncology and beyond. The company is advancing its GSPT1-directed TPD² programs and developing novel degrader payloads to expand the potential of targeted protein degradation. Orum’s novel targeted protein degrader payloads are designed to selectively degrade key intracellular proteins, offering a highly targeted approach to treating difficult-to-treat diseases. Orum is located in Lexington, MA, US, and Daejeon, South Korea. For more info, visit www.orumrx.com.

About KB Investment Co.

KB Investment Co., Ltd. (KBI) is a global venture capital firm backed by KB Financial Group (KRX: 105560, NYSE: KB), Korea’s largest and most influential financial institution. Since its establishment in 1990, KBI has invested across early- to growth-stage companies, building a diversified portfolio of more than 500 companies spanning biotechnology, healthcare, and industrial innovation. KBI supports companies driven by strong science and advanced technologies to address critical needs across patients, businesses, and society. Through its Boston office, KBI operates a global investment platform that connects leading U.S. innovation hubs with Korea and the broader Asian market. With a growing international presence and a proven track record of supporting globally scalable companies, KBI remains committed to empowering entrepreneurs and advancing long-term value creation. For more information, visit www.kbic.co.kr.

Orum Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Orum Therapeutics, Inc. (“Orum”). Statements in this release regarding matters that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the expansion of Orum’s scientific and operational infrastructure, the advancement of programs beyond the preclinical stage, the translation of positive preclinical results to the clinic, the development of new platforms and next-generation degraders and other payloads, the acceleration of next-generation programs, the types of diseases for which Orum’s products might serve as a therapeutic option, and the sufficiency of funding proceeds to allow achievement of goals are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the uncertainty of success in research and development activities; competition from alternative therapies; and risks related to the recruitment and retention of key employees, fluctuating markets and economic conditions, and future fundraising. The forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this release, and Orum undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. Orum cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

