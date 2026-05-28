Oruka Therapeutics to Present at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oruka”) (Nasdaq: ORKA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases including plaque psoriasis, today announced its presentation at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York, NY from June 2-4, 2026.

Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026

Presentation Time: 3:45PM ET

A webcast and replay of Oruka’s presentations will be available on the Oruka investor events website at https://ir.orukatx.com/news-events/events-presentations .

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics is developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases. Oruka’s mission is to offer patients suffering from chronic skin diseases like plaque psoriasis the greatest possible freedom from their condition by achieving high rates of complete disease clearance with dosing as infrequently as once or twice a year. Oruka is advancing a proprietary portfolio of potentially best-in-class antibodies that target the core mechanisms underlying plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic and inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit www.orukatx.com and follow Oruka on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Alan Lada

(650)-606-7911

alan.lada@orukatx.com