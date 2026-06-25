The Golden Triangle and the gaps: Rethinking UK biotech

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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Hakan Goker, managing director at M Ventures and Maina Bhaman, partner at Sofinnova Partners. We examine the UK biotech ecosystem, from the Golden Triangle’s shifting role to the hurdles of scaling companies, unlocking pension capital and maintaining global competitiveness.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Hakan Goker, Managing Director, M Ventures

Maina Bhaman, Partner, Sofinnova Partners

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.