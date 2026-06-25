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News   Drug Development

The Golden Triangle and the gaps: Rethinking UK biotech

June 25, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, as part of our series on the European life sciences investment ecosystem, you’ll hear from Hakan Goker, managing director at M Ventures and Maina Bhaman, partner at Sofinnova Partners. We explore the UK biotech ecosystem: from the Golden Triangle’s evolving role to the challenges of scaling companies, unlocking pension capital and staying globally competitive.

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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Hakan Goker, managing director at M Ventures and Maina Bhaman, partner at Sofinnova Partners. We examine the UK biotech ecosystem, from the Golden Triangle’s shifting role to the hurdles of scaling companies, unlocking pension capital and maintaining global competitiveness.

Host

Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Hakan Goker, Managing Director, M Ventures

Maina Bhaman, Partner, Sofinnova Partners

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured Clinical research Healthcare Regulatory Drug discovery Europe
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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