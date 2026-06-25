The Golden Triangle and the gaps: Rethinking UK biotech

In this episode of Denatured, as part of our series on the European life sciences investment ecosystem, you’ll hear from Hakan Goker, managing director at M Ventures and Maina Bhaman, partner at Sofinnova Partners. We explore the UK biotech ecosystem: from the Golden Triangle’s evolving role to the challenges of scaling companies, unlocking pension capital and staying globally competitive.
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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Hakan Goker, managing director at M Ventures and Maina Bhaman, partner at Sofinnova Partners. We examine the UK biotech ecosystem, from the Golden Triangle’s shifting role to the hurdles of scaling companies, unlocking pension capital and maintaining global competitiveness.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Hakan Goker, Managing Director, M Ventures
Maina Bhaman, Partner, Sofinnova Partners
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.