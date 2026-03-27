ORIC® Pharmaceuticals to Report Combination Dose Optimization Data From Phase 1b Trial of Rinzimetostat in Patients with mCRPC

Company to host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 4:30 pm ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that it will report combination dose optimization data from the Phase 1b trial of rinzimetostat (ORIC-944) in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 4:30pm ET.

To join the conference call via phone and participate in the live Q&A session, please pre-register online here to receive a telephone number and unique passcode required to enter the call. A live webcast and audio archive of the conference call will be available through the investor section of the company’s website at www.oricpharma.com. The webcast will be available for replay for 90 days following the presentation.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC’s clinical stage product candidates include (1) rinzimetostat (ORIC-944), an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (2) enozertinib (ORIC-114), a brain-penetrant inhibitor targeting EGFR exon 20 and EGFR PACC mutations, being developed for NSCLC. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com , and follow us on X or LinkedIn .