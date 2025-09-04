Opus Genetics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRD) (the “Company” or “Opus Genetics”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) and small molecule therapies for other ophthalmic disorders, announced today that George Magrath, MD, Chief Executive Officer, and Ash Jayagopal, Ph.D., MBA, Chief Scientific and Development Officer, will deliver a corporate update at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 8-10, 2025. The presentation will be available on demand on Monday, September 8, 2025 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

In addition, replays from other recent investor events are available on the Opus Genetics’ website, including:

Nasdaq Spotlight interview

Chardan Virtual Ophthalmology Summit Series on Rare Ophthalmic Diseases Fireside Chat

Jones Trading Virtual Presbyopia Expert Panel



Links to these webcasts may be accessed on the Opus Genetics website under the Investors section: Events.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) and small molecule therapies for other ophthalmic disorders. The Company’s pipeline features AAV-based gene therapies targeting inherited retinal diseases including Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA), bestrophinopathy, and retinitis pigmentosa. Its lead gene therapy candidates are OPGx-LCA5, which is in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial for LCA5-related mutations, and OPGx-BEST1, a gene therapy targeting BEST1-related retinal degeneration. Opus Genetics is also advancing Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%, a partnered therapy currently approved in one indication and being studied in two Phase 3 programs for presbyopia and reduced low light vision and nighttime visual disturbances. The Company is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, visit www.opusgtx.com.

