Optimi Health Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) ("" or the ""), a Canadian manufacturer of pharmaceutical psychedelics including MDMA and naturally-derived psilocybin, is pleased to announce that it has passed its Drug Establishment Licence (DEL) inspection by Health Canada, with no critical observations, resulting in a GMP-compliant rating for the fabrication and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade psychedelic finished drug products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).This certification formally authorizes Optimi to perform the following activities under its DEL:Fabricate (API and Pharmaceutical)Label (API and Pharmaceutical)Package (API and Pharmaceutical)Distribute (Pharmaceutical)Wholesale (Prescription Drug List, Schedule G, and/or Narcotics, or a drug containing cannabis as defined in subsection 2(1) of the Cannabis Act)The finished psychedelic drug products manufactured under the Company's Drug Establishment Licence, including MDMA capsules for the treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and psilocybin capsules for the treatment of Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD), are currently being prescribed to patients in Australia under the Authorized Prescriber Scheme.The Company also announces that it has entered into a market making service agreement (the "") with Independent Trading Group ("") dated September 30, 2025, subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the ""). Under the Agreement, ITG will provide market-making services in accordance with CSE policies, trading shares of the Company on the CSE and other trading venues with the objective of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of Optimi's common shares. ITG will receive compensation of CDN$6,500 per month. The Agreement has an initial one-month term and will automatically renew for successive one-month periods unless terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. The Agreement contains no performance-based factors, and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, and at the time of the Agreement, neither ITG nor its principals hold any direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company.To learn more about accessing Optimi's psilocybin or MDMA capsules, please contactFor Authorized Prescribers in Australia, please contact Mind Medicine Australia atDane Stevens, CEOOptimi Health Corp.Telephone: (778) 761-4551Lucas A. ZimmermanManaging DirectorMZ Group - MZ North America(262) 357-2918Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) ("Optimi") is a Canadian Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP") compliant, pharmaceutical drug manufacturer licensed by Health Canada for the handling of controlled substances and GMP production. From two 10,000-square-foot facilities in British Columbia and operating under a Drug Establishment License from Health Canada, Optimi supplies active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms to regulated channels, with products currently in market for prescription use in Australia via the Authorized Prescriber Scheme and accessible in Canada through the Special Access Program. For more information, please visitThis news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including with respect to the role of psychedelic medicines in insured mental health care. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies, certain of which are unknown. 