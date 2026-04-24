SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

OmniAb to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences - April 24, 2026

April 24, 2026 | 
1 min read

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OABI #OABI--OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) today announced that management will be participating in three investor conferences over the coming weeks.



  • H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Royalty Company Virtual Conference, May 6. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 6th.
  • Benchmark 6th Annual Healthcare House Call Virtual Investor Conference, May 28. Management will hold virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with investors on Thursday, May 28th.
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, June 2-4 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. Management will present a corporate overview on Wednesday, June 3rd at 4:55 p.m. Eastern time and will hold one-on-one meetings with investors.

About OmniAb®

OmniAb licenses cutting-edge discovery research technology to pharmaceutical and biotech companies and academic institutions to enable the discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Our technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and is designed to quickly identify optimal antibodies and other target-binding proteins for our partners’ drug development efforts. At the heart of the OmniAb platform is what we call Biological Intelligence™, which powers the immune systems of our proprietary, engineered transgenic animals to create optimized antibody candidates for human therapeutics. We believe the OmniAb animals comprise the most diverse host systems available in the industry. Our suite of technologies and methods, including computational antigen design and immunization methods, paired with high-throughput single B-cell phenotypic screening and mining of next-generation sequencing datasets with custom algorithms, are used to identify fully-human antibodies with exceptional performance and developability characteristics. We provide our partners both integrated end-to-end capabilities and highly customizable offerings, which address critical industry challenges and provide optimized discovery solutions. Our business model aligns scientific and economic interests of our partners through structured agreements that generally include upfront/access fees, service revenue, milestones and royalties on commercial sales.

For more information, please visit www.omniab.com.


Contacts

OmniAb, Inc.
investors@OmniAb.com
X @OmniAbTech

Alliance Advisors IR
Yvonne Briggs
ybriggs@allianceadvisors.com
(310) 691-7100

Northern California Events
OmniAb
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sunset illuminating the tall skyscrapers of San Diego in California from Centennial Park in Coronado
Cancer
Merck’s PD-1/VEGF data star in stacked lineup of AACR ‘26 data reveals
April 17, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Control, Fluctuation, Uncertainty, Businessman balancing with an umbrella
Rare diseases
Rare Disease Leaders Call for Regulatory Clarity as FDA Balances Urgency With Rigor
April 2, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Orlando, Florida
Immunology and inflammation
AAD 2026: Sanofi, Incyte, Roivant and Alumis Make Headway Into Skin Diseases
March 31, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Job Trends
10 Companies Hiring in San Francisco and South San Francisco
February 26, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel