Olfactive Biosolutions Granted Second GLP-1 Patent to Repurpose Food Molecules for Weight Loss and Blood Sugar Reduction

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olfactive Biosolutions, the leader in adapting food molecules to treat chronic diseases, was recently granted a second patent for inducing the secretion of GLP-1, in U.S. patent US 12,115,134 B2 dated Oct. 15, 2024, Compositions and Methods for Treating Endocrine Diseases and Disorders.

Olfactive Biosolutions’ Protenx™ GLP-1 Weight Loss activates olfactory receptors in the gut to induce the secretion of natural GLP-1 to facilitate weight loss and a significant reduction in blood sugar.

This new Protenx formulation will be available as a supplement sold direct to consumers beginning in January of 2025. Food and beverage manufacturers will also add Protenx Weight Loss to their consumer products, bringing benefits consistent with current prescription-only pharmaceuticals without requiring any changes in consumer behavior or routines and without side effects.

“We are excited to have been granted this second patent, for Protenx GLP-1 Weight Loss, another important formulation in our line of Protenx products. We now have three granted patents for treatment of diabetes, obesity, high blood sugar and hypertension,” said Nils Lommerin, President and CEO of Olfactive Biosolutions.

Protenx, the company’s flagship line of products, stimulates olfactory and taste receptors in the gut and elsewhere in the body, delivering similar physiological effects of active pharmaceutical ingredients at a fraction of the cost and without side effects.

Olfactory and taste receptors are not just in the nose and tongue, but everywhere in the body – the lungs, the vasculature, the gut, kidneys, testes, heart and kidneys.

These ectopic receptors influence GLP-1 and GIP secretion, serotonin and dopamine secretion, blood pressure, muscle regeneration, bone remodeling, bronchodilation, kidney function and many other physiological pathways.

The Olfactive Biosolutions team has deep expertise in receptor protein science and the food & beverage industry. The company has several well-known biotechnology advisors from academia and the corporate world; its President and CEO is a former President, CEO and Director of Del Monte Foods.

About Olfactive Biosolutions

Olfactive Biosolutions is the leader in harnessing food molecules to treat chronic diseases. It has developed world-leading receptor technology and expertise in both ectopic receptors in the gut, lungs, skin, heart, blood and elsewhere, and olfactory and taste receptors in the nose and tongue.

Its unique technology demonstrates how ectopic receptors often perform the same physiological tasks as active pharmaceutical ingredients or APIs, and what ligands activate or inhibit them.

To learn more, visit https://olfactive.bio or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts



Investors contact:

Nils Lommerin

(949) 205-5776

nils@olfactive.bio

Media contact:

Deb Stapleton

(650) 815-1239

deb@olfactive.bio