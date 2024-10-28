Odyssey Therapeutics to Present New Data on its Clinical-Stage RIPK2 Scaffolding Inhibitor, OD-07656, at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Annual Scientific Meeting 2024

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotech--Odyssey Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to transform the standard of care for patients suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by developing medicines that are designed to precisely target disease pathology, announced that new translational data for its receptor-interacting protein kinase 2 (RIPK2) scaffolding inhibitor product candidate, OD-07656, will be presented at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Annual Scientific Meeting in Philadelphia, held October 25-30, 2024.





Activation of RIPK2 in innate immune cells is linked to multiple aspects of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) pathogenesis through its role as a signal transducer and amplifier of cytokine production. This presentation will focus on the anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects of RIPK2 scaffolding inhibition, a proprietary gene signature for RIPK2 activation, RIPK2 as a mechanism of resistance to standard of care therapies, and the additive activity of RIPK2 inhibition with standard of care therapies.

“Odyssey’s presentation represents our ongoing commitment to advancing potentially transformative therapies to treat patients suffering from inflammatory diseases,” said Gary D. Glick, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Odyssey Therapeutics. “At this year’s ACG, we will share additional data supporting the monotherapy potential of our RIPK2 product candidate, but also its potential as a combination therapy with standard-of-care to deepen responses and address treatment resistance. We are excited by the potential of an innate immune targeted medicine for patients with IBD and look forward to sharing this data with researchers and patients.”

Poster Presentation

Title: Blocking RIPK2 Scaffolding Inhibits Downstream Signaling that Drive Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Poster Number: P4328

Presenting Author: Marta Wlodarska, PhD

Dates: October 29, 2024 | 10:30 AM – 4:00 PM ET | Pennsylvania Convention Center, Exhibit Hall E

