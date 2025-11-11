Octave Bioscience to Participate in Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octave Bioscience, Inc., a leading precision care company that is delivering a new standard for managing multiple sclerosis (MS) and other neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that its management team will be attending the Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum and participating in a panel discussion on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 9:00 AM EST at The Westin Grand Central in New York, NY.

About Octave Bioscience, Inc.

Octave Bioscience, Inc. is a commercial stage precision care company pioneering biomarker-driven solutions for neurodegenerative diseases, with initial focus on Multiple Sclerosis, and Parkinson’s Disease in partnership with Michael J. Fox Foundation. Octave’s comprehensive testing solutions provide objective, actionable insights to improve disease monitoring, treatment decisions, and patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.octavebio.com.

