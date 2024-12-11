Octapharma Injects Efficiency Into Its Supply Chain With Kinaxis

Global healthcare company will streamline operations and achieve end-to-end supply chain orchestration

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octapharma, the largest privately owned company dedicated to the research and development of life-saving or life-altering therapies, has selected Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, to connect data systems and modernize its supply chain.





Octapharma, headquartered in Lachen, Switzerland, focuses on three therapeutic areas: hematology, immunotherapy and critical care. Its products are available in 118 countries and reach hundreds of thousands of patients every year, having a direct impact on the quality of life of those patients and underscoring the importance of having a resilient and effective supply chain.

“Kinaxis is known within the life sciences and pharmaceutical community, and they understand the unique complexities that come along with managing our supply chains,” said Fabien Huyghe, strategic planning director at Octapharma. “We trust that their partnership will be hugely beneficial to our business.”

With the Kinaxis Maestro platform, Octapharma will orchestrate its supply chain, enabling the agility needed to make fast and accurate decisions, with positive impacts to the company’s bottom line.

“Being able to provide patients around the world with life-saving medicine is a huge honor and responsibility that we take seriously,” said Fabienne Cetre, executive vice president of EMEA at Kinaxis. “We are excited to partner with Octapharma on their supply chain journey to help them innovate and deliver more medicine to the people that need it the most.”

With the addition of Octapharma to its growing customer base, Kinaxis continues to cement its footprint within the life sciences industry, which provides the brand-name and generic medicines that countless patients rely on. Managing supply chain complexities in biotechnology, cell and gene therapy, medical devices, over-the-counter medicines and more, Kinaxis customers include some of the world’s top pharma companies, such as Dr. Reddy’s, Jamieson Wellness, Merck, Novartis, Siemens Healthineers and Servier.

To learn more about Kinaxis and its supply chain management solutions, please visit Kinaxis.com.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro™ combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today’s volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts



Media Relations

Jaime Cook | Kinaxis

jcook@kinaxis.com

289-552-4640

Investor Relations

Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis

rwadsworth@kinaxis.com

613-907-7613