Novellia Data Shown to Optimize Risk Profiling to Inform HER2+ Breast Cancer Care

-- New research demonstrates integrating AI-enabled, health record data insights with targeted educational interventions can enhance understanding and management of serious adverse events, such as interstitial lung disease (ILD), in real-world settings --

-- Project EVOLVE, funded by Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca, to be presented at the 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium --

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novellia, Inc., an AI-enabled personal health data company dedicated to bridging the gap between real-world patient experiences and precision healthcare, today announced research results from Project EVOLVE, a comprehensive quality improvement study that demonstrates the efficacy of integrating Novellia’s AI-enabled health record analysis with targeted educational interventions to optimize real-world risk profiling of interstitial lung disease (ILD), a rare but serious adverse event linked to HER2-positive (HER2+) breast cancer treatments. The findings suggest this novel methodology holds potential to improve early detection and management of ILD, as well as patient outcomes in HER2+ breast cancer. Research will be presented in a poster session on December 12 at the 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, San Antonio, Texas.

HER2+ treatments have revolutionized care for breast cancer patients, but some of these therapies are associated with ILD, a serious adverse event that warrants careful consideration. Project EVOLVE was designed to better understand the incidence and early warning signs of ILD in the real-world setting through analysis of longitudinal patient records to find critical insights that could help oncologists identify and manage adverse events like ILD more effectively.

“Project EVOLVE answers an important question about how insights derived from personal health records data can ultimately support and inform patient care, in this case through improving risk profiling for a serious adverse event for HER2+ breast cancer patients,” said Shashi Shankar, CEO and Co-Founder of Novellia. “EVOLVE data revealed an ILD incidence lower than published research and informed the development of specific physician and patient education that was shown to enhance confidence and decision-making regarding adverse event management and treatment recommendations. This innovative and collaborative research approach presents a promising model for addressing complex adverse events in oncology and beyond, to pave the way for more personalized and effective care strategies that prioritize patient safety and treatment efficacy.”

In the two-part observational study, funded by Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca and executed in partnership with PRIME Education, HER2+ breast cancer patients were recruited (n=38) through breast cancer advocacy organizations to sign up to Novellia’s personal health record platform. Over a half million unique health records were analyzed. Key findings demonstrated that only 4.17% of respiratory adverse events were identified as ILD, compared to 10-14 percent in published literature1, with primary issues being asthma (37.5%), common cold (20.8%) and COVID-19 (8.3%) (n=24). In part two of the study, patients’ physicians as well as other healthcare providers (n=275) were recruited in partnership with PRIME and provided with tailored educational interventions informed by insights from Novellia’s data analysis. Educational interventions led to significant improvements in HCPs’ confidence in treatment selection (66% to 90%), and knowledge and confidence in managing adverse events (69% to 92%). Educational interventions for patients also led to significant improvements in patient confidence regarding treatment adherence (72% to 89%) and confidence in at-home side effect symptom management (55% to 79%). To learn more about Project EVOLVE, refer to the poster.

“Although this is an early, proof of concept experience, these results demonstrate the potential of Novellia’s technology,” said Steve Olsen, MD, PhD, Novellia medical advisor and veteran biopharmaceutical industry executive. “Project EVOLVE shows this novel research approach that leverages patient-authorized, longitudinal records’ data, if expanded, may offer an efficient way to identify clinical features that predispose for adverse events of special interest, help identify warning signs for these events earlier, and could potentially help guide cancer patients and their care teams toward effective and safe treatments.”

About Novellia

Novellia is an AI-enabled personal health data company that empowers patients to take control of their health information with an advanced health record portal, offering patients the unique opportunity to authorize and contribute their anonymized data to help advance scientific research. Novellia provides researchers with comprehensive, longitudinal patient-authorized health data that delivers unparalleled real-world insights to industry and healthcare systems to accelerate research and advance innovation.

Integrating data across tens of thousands of healthcare institutions and practices across the country, Novellia can centralize patients’ full health history from multiple sites seamlessly. This approach enables researchers to quickly unify and analyze fragmented, real-world health data for clinical research to detect patterns and identify critical care gaps that controlled clinical studies and traditional EMR or real-world data solutions miss.

Novellia is transforming the patient journey by turning comprehensive patient-authorized health data into actionable insights that drive personalized care leading to better outcomes. To learn more visit https://novellia.com .

