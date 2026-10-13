Novastra Therapeutics to Present Initial Phase 1 Data for OAP-101 in Anti–PD-1–Refractory Advanced Melanoma at ESMO Congress 2026

First clinical data for OAP-101, built on proprietary OmniAntigen™ Platform (OAP)

OAP enables systematic immune reprogramming therapy (XIRT™) to overcome resistance of cold solid tumors to current therapies, including checkpoint inhibition

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novastra Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel category of cancer immune therapy, today announced that initial clinical data from an ongoing investigator-initiated Phase 1 study of its candidate OAP-101 in anti-PD-1-refractory advanced melanoma will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, taking place October 23-27, 2026, in Madrid, Spain.

Novastra’s OmniAntigen™ Platform (OAP) enables systematic immune reprogramming therapy (XIRT™), with off-the-shelf in situ and autologous approaches designed to coordinate tumor-antigen presentation with innate immune activation, priming tumor-directed immunity. These approaches aim to overcome resistance of cold solid tumors to checkpoint inhibition and to act as an immune amplification companion for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), chemotherapy, and radiotherapy.

Presentation details:

Presentation type: Poster

Session: Investigational Immunotherapy

Title: OAP-101 autologous whole-tumor antigen system-level immune reprogramming therapy in anti–PD-1–refractory advanced melanoma

Presenting author: Junling Guo, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, Novastra Therapeutics

Presentation number: 2000P

Date and time: Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 12:00 - 12:45 CEST

The poster will feature the first clinical data for Novastra’s OAP/XIRT™ approach in a setting designed to overcome checkpoint-inhibitor resistance in immunologically cold solid tumors. The Phase 1 study investigates OAP-101 in patients with advanced metastatic melanoma refractory to multiple lines of currently available therapy, including anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibition.

The full abstract will be available as of 12:05 a.m. CEST on October 19, 2026, through the ESMO Congress 2026 online programme and the Annals of Oncology Abstract Book supplement.

Reaching more patients with cold solid tumors who are currently left behind

Despite advances in checkpoint inhibition and ADCs, many patients with solid tumors still experience treatment resistance. For immunotherapy, a key challenge is the absence of an effective anti-tumor immune response because the tumor hides from immune recognition.1-3

Built on OAP, XIRT is designed to overcome this challenge by priming the immune system. OAP enables rapid antigen encapsulation with a supramolecular nanocloak for effective presentation to the immune system. The nanocloak is designed to combine antigen delivery with innate immune stimulation, including activation of the cGAS-STING pathway, connecting the innate and adaptive immune systems.4 OAP enables the preservation of a broad repertoire of tumor-cell antigens in autologous settings. For in vivo applications, Novastra is designing an in-situ approach where the nanocloak self-assembles within the tumor, capturing tumor-derived antigens released by ADCs, chemotherapy, or radiotherapy.

About Novastra Therapeutics

Novastra is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing systematic immune reprogramming therapy (XIRT™) as a novel category of cancer therapy to overcome the resistance of cold solid tumors to current therapies by priming the immune system. XIRT is built on Novastra’s proprietary OmniAntigen™ Platform (OAP), which is designed for use across a wide range of refractory solid tumors. Novastra is advancing a pipeline of autologous and off-the-shelf in situ programs.

OAP enables rapid antigen encapsulation with a supramolecular nanocloak for effective presentation to the immune system. The nanocloak is designed to combine antigen delivery with innate immune stimulation, including activation of the cGAS-STING pathway, connecting the innate and adaptive immune systems. OAP enables the preservation of a broad repertoire of tumor-cell antigens in autologous settings. Autologous candidate OAP-101 is supported by preclinical evidence and initial results from an investigator-initiated Phase 1 study in advanced, checkpoint-refractory melanoma. For in vivo applications, Novastra is designing an in-situ approach where the nanocloak self-assembles within the tumor, capturing tumor-derived antigens released by ADCs, chemotherapy, or radiotherapy.

Novastra Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with an operations hub in Shanghai. Explore more at www.novastra.bio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Novastra Therapeutics, including statements about the development of its therapy candidates, the conduct and timing of clinical studies, anticipated regulatory milestones, and the company’s strategic and financial plans. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to clinical study outcomes, regulatory decisions, and availability of capital, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Interim or early clinical data may not be predictive of future results. Novastra undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact

Arne Naeveke, PhD

Head of Strategic Communications

media@novastra.bio