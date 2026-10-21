Nomination Committee Appointed for IRLAB’s Annual General Meeting 2027

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / IRLAB Therapeutics AB (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announces that the nomination committee ahead of the annual general meeting (AGM) 2027 has been appointed.
According to the instruction for appointment of the nomination committee in IRLAB Therapeutics AB, resolved at the annual general meeting on May 22, 2024, the nomination committee shall, besides the Chair of the Board, consist of representatives of the three largest shareholders, or groups of shareholders, as of the last banking day in August 2026.
The three largest shareholders or groups of shareholders have now appointed their representatives, thus the nomination committee ahead of the AGM 2027 has the following members:
- Daniel Johnsson, entrepreneur, business developer and investor. Appointed by a group of shareholders that consists of the company's founders representing about 11 per cent of shares and votes (Chairman)
- Joakim Tedroff, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at IRLAB and one of IRLAB's founders. Appointed by a group of shareholders that consists of the company's founders representing about 8 per cent of shares and votes
- Patrik Mossberg, CEO and chairman of Marinvest representing about 3 per cent of shares and votes
- Janne Backman, Chair of the Board of IRLAB Therapeutics AB.
Daniel Johnsson has been appointed Chairman of the nomination committee.
The members of the nomination committee have been appointed by owners in IRLAB Therapeutics AB who represent a total of about 22 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in IRLAB Therapeutics AB as of the last banking day in August 2026.
Information about the nomination committee's work and the instruction to the nomination committee can be found on the company website under the section for Corporate Governance. The nomination committee's proposal will be presented in the summon to the annual general meeting 2027 and on the company's web page, www.irlab.se. The annual general meeting is planned to be held on June 3, 2027.
Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the nomination committee shall do this in writing, no later than January 31, 2027, via e-mail ir@irlab.se.
For more information
Kristina Torfgård, CEO
Phone: +46 730 60 70 99
E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se
For more information
Gustaf Albèrt, CFO
Phone: +46 709 168 302
E-mail: gustaf.albert@irlab.se
About IRLAB
IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase Ib. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.
SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics
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