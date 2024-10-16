Nipocalimab demonstrates sustained disease control in adolescents living with generalised myasthenia gravis in the Phase 2/3 study

First FcRn blocker to demonstrate sustained disease control over 24 weeks in antibody positive adolescents aged 12 – 17 years, broadening the population in which nipocalimab has been studied

BEERSE, BELGIUM , Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janssen-Cilag International NV, a Johnson & Johnson company, today announced positive results from the Phase 2/3 Vibrance-MG study of nipocalimab in anti-AChRa positive adolescents (aged 12 – 17 years) living with generalised myasthenia gravis (gMG). Study participants who were treated with nipocalimab plus standard of care (SOC) achieved sustained disease control as measured by the primary endpoint of immunoglobulin G (IgG) reduction from baseline over 24 weeks, and secondary endpoints of improvement in MG-ADLb and QMGc scores.1 These Phase 2/3 data will be featured in an oral presentation (Abstract #MG100) at the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA) Scientific Session during the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Annual Meeting, taking place in Savannah, Georgia from October 15 to October 18, where Johnson & Johnson will present 25 abstracts.1,2



“Findings from the Vibrance-MG study underscore the potential of this investigational therapy for young individuals aged 12 – 17 living with gMG. Results show a significant reduction in IgG of approximately 70 percent in adolescents and a clinical benefit that is consistent with the Vivacity-MG3 study in adults,” said Jonathan Strober, Director of the Pediatric Neuromuscular Clinic sponsored in part by the Muscular Dystrophy Association at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital.d “It is encouraging to see these positive results as there are currently limited approved advanced treatment options for this adolescent population in Europe.”

About 10 percent of new cases of myasthenia gravis are diagnosed in adolescents (12 – 17 years of age) and the severity of gMG in paediatric patients is heightened with 43 percent having experienced over five hospitalisations in their lifetime, 46 percent having at least one intensive care unit stay and 68 percent having periods of exacerbated disease.3,4,5,6

Treatment with nipocalimab plus SOC met the study’s primary endpoint of reduction in total serum IgG (-69 percent), and the two secondary endpoints of MG-ADL and QMG, which are measures of disease activity.1,e Four of five patients achieved minimum symptom expression (MG-ADL score 0-1) by the end of their treatment phase.1,f,g Nipocalimab was well-tolerated over the six-month period, similar to tolerability seen in adult participants in the Vivacity-MG3 study.1 There were no serious adverse events and no discontinuations due to an adverse event.1

Presented for the first time, these open-label Phase 2/3 results in adolescents are consistent with findings from the pivotal study of nipocalimab in adult patients with gMG.1,7 Nipocalimab when added to SOC is the first FcRn blocker to demonstrate sustained disease control in a registrational trial as measured by improvement in MG-ADL over placebo plus SOC over a period of six months of consistent dosing (Q2 week) among adults living with gMG.7,8

“The Vibrance-MG data add to the expanding clinical profile of nipocalimab and highlight its potential for adolescents living with gMG who are in need of new treatments,” said Sindhu Ramchandren, M.D., Executive Medical Director, Neuroscience, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. “We are committed to developing innovations for autoantibody-driven neurological diseases, like gMG, with the aim of transforming the lives of people living with these conditions.”

Earlier this year, Johnson & Johnson, announced the submission of applications to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval for nipocalimab for the treatment of gMG.

“At J&J, we are innovating with purpose to lead where medicine is going in the autoantibody diseases space,” said Ludovic de Beaucoudrey, Ph.D., Senior Director, Therapeutic Area Lead, Immunology, Janssen-Cilag Limited, a company of Johnson & Johnson. “We are encouraged by bringing the potential clinical benefit of nipocalimab in adolescents living with generalised myasthenia gravis, and with these promising results, we are one step closer to bringing this innovative treatment option to young people living with this debilitating condition.”

Editor’s notes:

Patients with positive blood test for acetylcholine receptor (anti-AChR) antibodies or muscle-specific tyrosine kinase (anti-MuSK) antibodies are eligible for the study.1 MG-ADL (Myasthenia Gravis – Activities of Daily Living) provides a rapid clinical assessment of the patient’s recall of symptoms impacting activities of daily living, with a total score range of 0 to 24; a higher score indicates greater symptom severity.9 QMG (Quantitative Myasthenia Gravis) is a 13-item assessment by a clinician that quantifies MG disease severity through muscle weakness. The total QMG score ranges from 0 to 39, where higher scores indicated greater disease severity.10 Dr Jonathan Strober is a paid consultant for Johnson & Johnson. He has not been compensated for any media work. Treatment with nipocalimab showed a mean percentage change from baseline to week 24 for total serum IgG of -68.98 percent (standard error [SE] = 7.561).1 Adolescents who received nipocalimab plus current SOC had a mean baseline score of 4.29 (SE = 2.430) in the MG-ADL scale and a mean baseline score of 12.50 (SE = 3.708) in the QMG scale.1 Adolescents who received nipocalimab plus current SOC had a mean change at week 24 of -2.40 (SE = 0.187) in the MG-ADL scale and -3.80 (SE = 2.683) in the QMG scale.1

About Generalised Myasthenia Gravis (gMG)

Myasthenia gravis (MG) is an autoantibody disease in which the immune system mistakenly makes antibodies (e.g., anti-acetylcholine receptor [AChR], anti-muscle-specific tyrosine kinase [MuSK] or anti-low density lipoprotein-related protein 4 [LRP4]) which target proteins at the neuromuscular junction and can block or disrupt normal signalling from nerves to muscles, thus impairing or preventing muscle contraction.11,12,13 The disease impacts between 56,000 and 123,000 people in Europe and an estimated 700,000 people worldwide.11,14 Approximately 10 to 15 percent of new cases of MG are diagnosed in adolescents (12 – 17 years of age).3,4,5 Among juvenile MG patients, girls are affected more often than boys with over 65 percent of paediatric MG cases in the EU diagnosed in girls.15,16,17,18

Initial disease manifestations are usually ocular but in 85 percent or more cases, the disease generalises (gMG), which is characterised by fluctuating weakness of the skeletal muscles leading to symptoms like limb weakness, drooping eyelids, double vision and difficulties with chewing, swallowing, speech, and breathing.11,19,20,21,22 Vulnerable gMG populations, such as paediatric patients, have more limited therapeutic options.23 Currently, SOC treatments for adolescents with gMG are extrapolated from adult trials.5 Other than symptomatic treatments, there are no approved FcRn blockers that may address the root cause of the disease for adolescents with gMG in Europe.24,25,26,27,28

About the Phase 2/3 Vibrance-MG Study

The Phase 2/3 Vibrance-MG study is an on-going open-label study to determine the effect of nipocalimab in paediatric participants with gMG.29 Seven participants aged 12 – 17 years with a diagnosis of gMG as reflected by a Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA) Class of II through IV at screening, and an insufficient clinical response to ongoing, stable SOC therapy, have been enrolled in the trial.1 Participants must have a positive blood test for either anti-AChR or anti-MUSK autoantibodies.29 The study consists of a screening period of up to four weeks, a 24-week open-label Active Treatment Phase during which participants receive nipocalimab intravenously every two weeks, and a Long-term Extension Phase; a safety follow-up assessment will be conducted at eight weeks after last dose.1,29 The primary outcome of the study is the effect of nipocalimab on total serum IgG, safety and tolerability, and pharmacokinetics in paediatric participants with gMG at 24 weeks.29 Secondary endpoints include change in MG-ADL and QMG scores at 24 weeks.1,29

About Nipocalimab

Nipocalimab is an investigational monoclonal antibody, designed to bind with high affinity to block FcRn and reduce levels of circulating immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, potentially without impact on other immune functions.30 This includes autoantibodies and alloantibodies that underlie multiple conditions across three key segments in the autoantibody space including Rare Autoantibody diseases, Maternal Foetal diseases mediated by maternal alloantibodies and Prevalent Rheumatology. 31,32,33,34,35,36,37,38,39 Blockade of IgG binding to FcRn in the placenta is also believed to limit transplacental transfer of maternal alloantibodies to the foetus.40

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have granted several key designations to nipocalimab including:

EU EMA Orphan medicinal product designation for HDFN in October 2019

U.S. FDA Fast Track designation in haemolytic disease of the foetus and newborn (HDFN) and warm autoimmune haemolytic anaemia (wAIHA) in July 2019, gMG in December 2021 and foetal neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT) in March 2024

U.S. FDA Orphan drug status for wAIHA in December 2019, HDFN in June 2020, gMG in February 2021, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) in October 2021 and FNAIT in December 2023

U.S. FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for HDFN in February 2024

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity.

Learn more at www.innovativemedicine.jnj.com/emea/.

Follow us at www.linkedin.com/jnj-innovative-medicine-emea.

Janssen-Cilag International NV and Janssen-Cilag Limited are both Johnson & Johnson companies.

