NImmune Biopharma Presented New Data at ACG 2026 Supporting the Efficacy and Safety of Innovative LANCL2 Medicines Targeting a Novel Mechanism in Hard-to-Treat IBD

New clinical data show omilancor reduced a molecular signature associated with biologic refractoriness by more than 55% in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease patients

Omilancor and NIM-1324 reduced disease severity, pathology and recurrence in models of IBD and bacterial infection co-occurrence

Results highlight the power of the TITAN-X precision medicine platform and its use of advanced AI to unravel the complexity of the immune system and to develop innovative medicines

BLACKSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ACG2026--NImmune Biopharma (“NImmune”), a private precision inflammation and immunology (“I&I”) biopharmaceutical company, announced results presented at the American College of Gastroenterology 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting (“ACG 2026”) supporting the efficacy, safety, and the broader therapeutic potential of LANCL2-targeting medicines in difficult-to-treat inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”).

The two studies provide complementary evidence supporting NImmune’s LANCL2 therapeutic portfolio across challenging patient populations and a wide range of disease indications. Omilancor and NIM-1324 are oral, once-daily innovative LANCL2 medicines that target a novel mechanism of action and are being developed for the treatment of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

In the presentation, “LANCL2 Activation Ameliorates Immune and Metabolic Transcriptional Patterns Associated with Biologic Refractoriness in Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease,” investigators evaluated a 78-gene signature associated with inflammation and nonresponse to multiple classes of biologic therapies. After 12 weeks of treatment, omilancor reduced the biologic-refractory score by more than 55% from baseline and reduced expression of genes associated with biologic refractoriness by greater than two-fold on average. Patients with prior biologic use also experienced clinical, symptomatic and endoscopic remission at rates similar to the overall and biologic-naive populations.

These findings provide new clinical evidence that LANCL2 activation may address inflammatory, metabolic and fibrotic processes associated with treatment refractoriness in IBD patients and support the therapeutic potential of innovative LANCL2 medicines for severe patients who have failed or lost response to biologic therapies.

The second presentation, “NIM-1324 Activates LANCL2 to Reduce Recurrence and Disease Severity in IBD and Clostridioides difficile Infection Co-occurrence Models,” evaluated omilancor and NIM-1324. In these preclinical IBD and CDI co-occurrence models, both omilancor and NIM-1324 reduced weight loss and disease activity, decreased gut pathology, improved survival and reduced recurrent bacterial burden. Oral treatment with LANCL2 medicines also maintained regulatory immune responses and supported greater gut microbiome diversity, including increased abundance of beneficial commensal bacteria associated with protection from infection.

“These novel findings presented at ACG26 further support our strong conviction that LANCL2 is the better target for a wide range of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and highlight the huge therapeutic potential of first-in-class oral, once-daily LANCL2 medicines for addressing the unmet clinical needs of difficult-to-treat IBD,” said Dr. Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Founder, Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of NImmune Biopharma. “The use of advanced AI for the development of LANCL2 medicines also helped accelerate the discovery of novel targets such as LANCL2 and streamlined the path from drug discovery to clinical testing by 3 to 7 years. These studies demonstrate that LANCL2 medicines can alter the underlying biology associated with refractoriness to current IBD therapies and decrease the risk of infection which is one of the most typical adverse side effects from current IBD medications.”

Both omilancor and NIM-1324 are being developed using NImmune’s TITAN-X platform, combining advanced AI, computational modeling, bioinformatics and mechanistic research to identify disease pathways and guide development. By integrating these computational capabilities with biomedical and translational research, TITAN-X is designed to accelerate the development of differentiated precision immunoregulatory therapeutics. The two clinical-stage therapeutic assets illustrate how NImmune is applying the A.I. platform across its inflammation and immunology (I&I) drug development programs.

About NImmune Biopharma

NImmune is a private late-stage precision inflammation and immunology (“I&I”) biopharmaceutical company that leverages a proprietary advanced A.I. platform to rapidly and capital efficiently develop novel best-in-class biomarker-driven immunoregulatory therapeutics for metabolic, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Underpinned by the TITAN-X computational platform that utilizes advanced A.I., computational modeling, and bioinformatics and biomedical research capabilities to pioneer innovation in the development and commercialization of novel best-in-class I&I therapies, NImmune’s business model enables the rapid and capital-efficient clinical development of high conviction drug candidates to New Drug Application (NDA) filing and commercialization. Additional information: www.NIMMUNEBIO.COM.

About NIMML

The NIMML Institute is a 501(c)(3) non‑profit foundation dedicated to combining advanced artificial intelligence–driven computational modeling with translational research and clinical testing to accelerate development of the next wave of precision medicines for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Institute applies its TITAN‑X™ advanced A.I.‑powered platform to large‑scale, transdisciplinary projects aimed at solving important public health challenges by unraveling the complexity of the immune system. The NIMML Institute is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.NIMML.org.

Dr. Josep Bassaganya-Riera

Founder, President & CEO

NImmune Biopharma, Inc

540-818-2844

jbassaganya@nimmunebio.com