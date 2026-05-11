SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

NewAmsterdam Pharma to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2026

May 11, 2026 | 
2 min read

NAARDEN, the Netherlands and MIAMI, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer, BJ Jones, Chief Commercial Officer, and Matthew Philippe, Executive Vice President, Head of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at 5:15 p.m. PT on Tuesday, May 12.
  • 2026 RBCCM Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Philippe, Executive Vice President, Head of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at 2:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 20.

Live webcasts of both presentations will be available through the investor relations section of the NewAmsterdam Pharma website at ir.newamsterdampharma.com. Following the live webcasts, archived replays will be available on the Company’s website.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well-tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 trials, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.

Company Contact
Matthew Philippe
P: 1-917-882-7512
matthew.philippe@newamsterdampharma.com

Media Contact
Real Chemistry on behalf of NewAmsterdam
Christian Edgington
P: 1-513-310-6410
cedgington@realchemistry.com

Investor Contact
Precision AQ on behalf of NewAmsterdam
Austin Murtagh
P: 1-212-698-8696
austin.murtagh@precisionaq.com


Europe Florida Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Abstract blue and purple DNA molecule helix and brain. Genetic biotechnology engineering concept. Low poly style design. Geometric background. Wireframe light graphic connection structure. Vector
ALS
QurAlis’ Phase 2 data bolster case for genetic approach to sporadic ALS
May 5, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Emblem design for airlines, airplane tickets, travel agencies. Airplane icon and destination arrow. Flags of the USA and Great Britain. 3D rendering
Huntington’s disease
UniQure eyes UK approval for embattled Huntington’s gene therapy after FDA quarrel
April 30, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business concept illustration of a businessman sitting contemplating on fallen arrow sign, bankruptcy, failure in business concept
Company closure
6 biotechs that called it quits in Q1
April 30, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Panoramic view of San Diego skyline with clear blue sky and calm ocean waters.
Cancer
AACR 2026: Combo therapies by Moderna, Marengo show promise in skin, breast cancer
April 28, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Andrea Park