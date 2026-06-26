New Autism Research to be Presented at European Purine Scientific Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL | OTC: MBCOF), and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively “Marvel” or the “Company”), a drug discovery company developing novel therapeutics for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions, is pleased to announce one of their collaborators from the iBraiN Institute in Tours France, Dr. Jérôme Becker, will give an oral presentation at the 3rd European Purine Meeting, taking place in Bordeaux, France, from July 1 to 3, 2026. Marvel is also proud to support the meeting as a conference gold sponsor.

Dr. Becker’s presentation, “Adenosine A2A Receptors as a Therapeutic Target in Autism Spectrum Disorders”, will be given next Friday. The presentation will highlight the pivotal role that Adenosine A2a receptors (A2ARs) play in the neural reward circuits involved in social interaction and communication. Research shows that A2AR antagonism consistently improves social interaction across multiple preclinical models displaying autism-like phenotypes, suggesting that drugs that target the A2AR are a very promising therapeutic target to alleviate social deficits associated with autism spectrum disorders.

Marvel and Dr. Becker and Dr. Julie Le Merrer’s research team at the iBraiN institute have collaborated for the past three years to advance the scientific understanding of A2AR biology and evaluate the therapeutic potential of MB-204, Marvel's lead A2AR antagonist, in multiple preclinical models of autism (e.g., Oprm1, Mecp2, Shank3 – data forthcoming).

"Dr. Becker is a world-class researcher whose work has been instrumental in advancing the understanding of adenosine A2A receptors in autism," said Rod Matheson, Chief Executive Officer of Marvel Biosciences. "Over the past three years, our collaboration has generated compelling preclinical data demonstrating the potential of MB-204 across multiple validated models of autism. Marvel Biosciences is proud to support the European Purine Meeting, and we hope this will raise greater awareness of this field of research in autism. "

The Company is also pleased to share its recent interview with Radius Research, featuring Chief Executive Officer, Rod Matheson, and Chief Science Officer, Mark Williams. The interview shares insight into Marvel's patented lead asset, MB-204, the Company's development roadmap, upcoming milestones, and the opportunities ahead as Marvel advances toward Phase 1 clinical studies.

Link to interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dR_XMSsRrdQ

About Marvel Biosciences Corp.

Marvel Biosciences Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary-based biotechnology company developing new treatments for neurological diseases and neurodevelopmental disorders. Our lead drug candidate, MB-204, is a novel fluorinated derivative version of Istradefylline, an approved Parkinson’s drug and the only adenosine A2A receptor blocker currently on the market.

Research shows that blocking the A2A receptor may help treat conditions such as autism, depression, and Alzheimer’s disease. Marvel is also exploring MB-204’s potential in rare disorders like Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, aiming to bring new options to patients with few effective treatments.

Contact Information: Marvel Biosciences Corp.

J. Roderick (Rod) Matheson, Chief Executive Officer

Email: rod@marvelbiosciences.com

Dr. Mark Williams, President and Chief Science Officer

Email: mark@marvelbiosciences.com

Tel: 403 770 2469

Website: www.marvelbiotechnology.com | Twitter/X | LinkedIn

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The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to diﬀer materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that the above events on the terms will occur and within the time disclosed herein or at all. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may diﬀer materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualiﬁed by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.