neurocare group AG Receives EUR 19.3 Million Investment From Impact Expansion and TVM Capital Healthcare

neurocare group AG (“neurocare” or the “Company”), a leading mental health platform, is pleased to announce a EUR19.3 million investment from Impact Expansion, an impact-driven European private equity firm based in Luxembourg with offices in Brussels and Paris and from existing neurocare shareholder TVM Capital Healthcare. This investment demonstrates strong confidence in neurocare’s strategy and supports the company’s continued global growth.

This funding will enable neurocare to further develop its technologies and services as well as expand its international footprint of mental health clinics.

neurocare´s best practice mental health platform empowers clinicians to provide personalized treatment for a range of psychological or neurological conditions. The platform integrates innovative mental health care methods and tools such as sleep hygiene, rTMS, QEEG and neurofeedback with existing approaches such as talk therapy and pharmaceuticals. These assets are all embedded within a cloud-based solution to drive productivity and improve outcomes. Following a detailed assessment of the patient’s condition, neurocare supports clinicians in developing individualized therapy plans, scientifically proven to deliver superior clinical outcomes for Depression, ADHD, mental performance and other indications.

According to the World Health Organization, globally, 12.9% of people are affected by mental disorders, with associated costs projected to rise from $2.5 trillion in 2010 to $6 trillion by 2030. During the COVID pandemic, diagnoses of mental illnesses doubled, yet access to adequate treatment remains limited in many countries. This gap highlights a significant growth opportunity for neurocare providing innovative, non-invasive treatments with superior clinical outcomes by empowering clinicians to deliver best practice.

Erick Rinner, Partner, Impact Expansion (www.impact-expansion.com), stated: “We firmly believe that neurocare is uniquely positioned to lead the way in addressing the growing global mental health crisis. Their care infrastructure and innovative best-practice mental health platform represents a much-needed and timely advancement in the industry. We look forward to supporting Thomas and his management team to become a leading force within the mental health care sector.”

Tristan de Boysson, Managing Partner, TVM Capital Healthcare (www.tvmcapitalhealthcare.com), added: “Our continued investment in neurocare is a clear reflection of our confidence in their vision and progress. We are excited to further support their efforts in delivering effective mental health solutions globally, and particularly in markets such as Saudi Arabia with tremendous growth prospects for specialty care and government support for improving access to mental healthcare.”

Thomas Mechtersheimer, Founder and CEO of neurocare group (www.neurocaregroup.com), said: “This investment by another internationally renowned impact investor plus a follow-on investment from TVM Capital Healthcare is a strong endorsement of our progress and reinforces the confidence in our executive team and strategy. We will now drive the company’s growth and empower many more clinicians to support many more patients with our best practice platform.”

