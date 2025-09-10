NeuraLight and CHDI Foundation Collaborate to Develop Precision Eye Movement Biomarkers for Huntington’s Disease

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeuraLight, a healthtech company that derives precision biomarkers in neurology, has announced a collaboration with CHDI Foundation—a nonprofit biomedical research organization exclusively dedicated to collaboratively developing therapeutics that will substantially improve the lives of those affected by Huntington’s disease (HD)—to address the need for novel, sensitive, reliable endpoints for clinical trials.

A collaborative study was conducted at the 2025 Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) Annual Convention in Indianapolis; CHDI has organized “pop-up” studies that engage people with HD and their caregivers in research initiatives at the annual convention since 2022. Through this data collection initiative, NeuraLight is building one of the largest eye movement datasets in HD, which will support CHDI’s work to develop sensitive, trial-ready tools with the potential to support HD therapeutic development.

“We’re always looking for ways to make HD clinical trials more efficient and patient-centric,” says Swati Sathe, Vice President, Clinical Research at CHDI. “NeuraLight’s platform offers a unique opportunity to sensitively monitor for subtle neurological changes in people with HD, especially earlier in the disease course when the signs and symptoms are much less apparent.”

Eye movement abnormalities have long been recognized as a potential biomarker of a patient’s status in HD and other neurodegenerative disorders. This data collection initiative is the first step in evaluating whether NeuraLight’s webcam data capture is sufficiently sensitive to provide meaningful data that can be used to develop an HD biomarker.

“We’re honored to work alongside CHDI in advancing endpoint development for Huntington’s disease,” said Edmund Ben-Ami, Chief Executive Officer at NeuraLight. “We aim to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical trials in Huntington’s disease, facilitating the development of new effective treatments.”

About NeuraLight

NeuraLight is a healthtech company transforming neurology with precision biomarkers. The NeuraLight platform addresses the core challenge of accurately monitoring neurological disease progression. Our unprecedentedly accurate biomarkers enable better targeting of underserved patient populations for existing therapies and facilitate the development of new treatments by de-risking drug trials, increasing their efficiency, and accelerating timelines. NeuraLight's biomarkers play an essential role in multiple commercial partnerships, and are endorsed by leading neurologists, Nobel Laureates, and key research foundations. Learn more at neuralight.ai.

About CHDI Foundation, Inc.

CHDI Foundation is a privately funded nonprofit biomedical research organization exclusively dedicated to collaboratively developing therapeutics that will substantially improve the lives of those affected by Huntington’s disease. As a collaborative enabler, CHDI works closely with academic and industry partners to identify and overcome critical scientific and clinical challenges in HD, with the goal of bringing effective treatments to patients as quickly as possible. Learn more at www.chdifoundation.org.

Keren Sharon, Product Marketing Manager, info@neuralight.ai