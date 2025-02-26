NCCN Announces New Gastrointestinal Cancer Research Grants in Collaboration with Taiho Oncology, Inc.

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network Oncology Research Program awards funding to researchers from Case Comprehensive Cancer Center/University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center and Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Oncology Research Program (ORP) today announced new funding aimed at advancing clinical research in gastrointestinal cancers. Three grants have been awarded to innovative investigator-initiated research to explore the potential of tipiracil/trifluridine (FTD/TPI) and/or futibatinib in treating gastrointestinal cancers. The initiative is made possible through a research grant provided by Taiho Oncology, Inc.

Gastrointestinal cancers represent a significant global health burden, with colorectal and gastric cancers among the most common malignancies worldwide. Despite advancements in treatment, many patients face limited options, particularly in advanced stages of the disease. The goal of this program is to enhance understanding of the therapeutic applications of FTD/TPI and futibatinib to potentially address unmet needs.

“Innovative research is essential for driving progress in cancer care,” said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. “We are proud to support these investigators as they explore new ways to potentially improve outcomes for patients with gastrointestinal cancers. These grants will enable the exploration of novel strategies and combinations that could lead to more effective options in the future.”

The selected projects will be led by:

Madison Conces , MD , Case Comprehensive Cancer Center/University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center and Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute A Phase II Trial of Trifluridine/Tipiracil plus Oxaliplatin in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic Biliary Tract Cancer Following First-Line Therapy

, Christos Fountzilas, MD, FACP, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center TAS-102 and Inhibition of Poly (ADP) Ribose Polymerase as Maintenance Treatment for Advanced TP53 Mutant Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma

Chengwei Peng , MD, Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University A Phase I Dose Escalation Trial of Futibatinib in Combination with Paclitaxel/Ramucirumab in Second Line Gastroesophageal Cancer



“External research is so important to generate additional data and improve care for patients with gastrointestinal cancers,” said Tehseen Salimi, MD, MHA, Senior Vice President and Head of Medical Affairs, Taiho Oncology. “At Taiho, we strive to improve the lives of patients with cancer, their families and their caregivers. We are pleased to support the NCCN Oncology Research Program in their important mission to foster innovation and knowledge discovery that improve the lives of patients with cancer.”

Proposals were peer reviewed by a Scientific Review Committee, which consisted of leading expert oncologists from NCCN Member Institutions. The selected projects are set to be completed within two years.

The NCCN ORP fosters innovation and knowledge discovery that improve the lives of people with cancer and supports preclinical, translational, and clinical research and quality improvement projects in oncology at NCCN Member Institutions. In an effort to improve collaboration in cancer research, the NCCN ORP also maintains a shared resources website, an informed consent database, and points to consider on the best practices for biorepositories, registries, and databases. For more information, visit NCCN.org/orp.

