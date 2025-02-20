NaviFUS Corp. Leverages Taiwan’s Advanced Chip Technology to Lead Non-Invasive Precision Medicine for Brain Disorders

TAIPEI, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NaviFUS Corp. is dedicated to advancing non-invasive treatments for complex brain disorders, a challenging area in medical innovation. By using ultrasound technology for both diagnosis and therapy, NaviFUS exceeds the signal processing capabilities of traditional medical devices. This is made possible by Taiwan’s advanced chip technology, which positions NaviFUS as a global leader in focused ultrasound-based treatment solutions. This cutting-edge technology integrates ICT capabilities into high-end medical devices seamlessly.

The core technologies of the NaviFUS system include transcranial focused ultrasound and therapeutic guidance tracking, primarily used in drug delivery for brain diseases and neuromodulation. These innovations offer new hope for patients with brain cancer and drug-resistant epilepsy.

Strong Industry Backing and Global Collaboration

NaviFUS has secured significant support from domestic venture capital firms and ICT industry leaders. Key investors include Andy T.C. Chiu, Chairman of Top Taiwan Venture Capital, Stan Shih, Founder of Acer and Chairman of Himalaya Venture Capital, and Max Wu, Chairman of the Spring Foundation of National Chiao Tung University.

The company also partners with YoungTek Electronics Corp. Chairman Bily Wang, who contributed to the development of the clinical trial device Model-101. Additionally, collaborations with Genovate Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Specialized in new drug development and Dr. Neal Kassell, Chairman of the Focused Ultrasound Foundation (FUSF), along with leading global clinical experts, are accelerating the development and application of NaviFUS technology.

Breakthrough Clinical Achievements

NaviFUS successfully completed a Phase II clinical trial in Taiwan in combination with Bevacizumab, a second-line drug for recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM). The trial showed:

Progression-free survival at six months (PFS-6) : 66.7% (vs. historical 42.6%)

: 66.7% (vs. historical 42.6%) Median progression-free survival (PFS): 8.9 months (vs. historical 4.2 months)

Due to its strong safety and efficacy, NaviFUS is now conducting a pivotal clinical trial under the guidance of Taiwan’s regulatory agency.

In drug-resistant epilepsy, clinical studies indicate that the NaviFUS system significantly reduces seizure frequency and duration, offering new treatment options for patients unresponsive to multiple drug therapies. Phase II trials are ongoing in Taiwan, along with pilot studies in Australia and the United States.

Expanding Global Reach with Key Partnerships

NaviFUS serves leading medical centers specializing in brain tumor and epilepsy treatments. A strategic partnership with Brainlab, a global leader in surgical navigation systems, enhances treatment precision and real-time monitoring. Brainlab’s network of 6,300 hospital partnerships in 120 countries is instrumental in NaviFUS’ international expansion.

Driving Taiwan’s Global Leadership in Smart Healthcare

Chairman Jen Chen emphasized that Taiwan’s government is prioritizing the biomedical industry, with a focus on internationalizing smart healthcare solutions, as highlighted by Acer founder Stan Shih during NaviFUS’ pre-listing presentation.

NaviFUS is Taiwan’s first and only high-end medical device company leveraging advanced chip integration and chip deployment, cementing its leadership in the global market. As the demand for non-invasive brain treatments grows, NaviFUS is poised to lead the way in providing precise, non-invasive, and highly effective treatments for brain diseases.

About NaviFUS Corp.:

NaviFUS is a pioneering biotech company developing a novel focused ultrasound (FUS) platform for blood-brain barrier (BBB) opening, enhancing drug delivery and advancing neuromodulation. Our technology improves treatment outcomes for patients with brain diseases such as glioblastoma and epilepsy, ultimately empowering CNS patients by extending survival and improving quality of life.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navifus-corp-leverages-taiwans-advanced-chip-technology-to-lead-non-invasive-precision-medicine-for-brain-disorders-302380984.html

SOURCE NaviFUS Corp.