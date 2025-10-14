SUBSCRIBE
Natera to Host Investor Call on October 23, 2025 to Discuss ESMO Findings

October 14, 2025 | 
1 min read

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 5:00 a.m. PT (8:00 a.m. ET) to discuss data in muscle-invasive bladder cancer that will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress. This includes results from the randomized phase 3 IMvigor011 trial and from Checkmate 274.



Professor Thomas Powles, lead principal investigator of IMvigor011, Professor of Genitourinary Oncology, Chair of Barts Cancer Centre at St. Bartholomew's Hospital, will join for the discussion.

Investor Conference Call Information

Event:

Natera Conference Call

Date:

October 23, 2025

Time:

5:00 a.m. PT (8:00 a.m. ET)

Live Dial-In:

1-888-770-7321 (Domestic)
1-929-201-7107 (International)

Conference ID:

7684785

Webcast:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/443911179

A webcast replay will be available at investor.natera.com.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA and genetic testing, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard-of-care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are supported by more than 300 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate excellent performance. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., investor@natera.com
Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com

