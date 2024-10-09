Nanotein engages Akron Bio for the cGMP production of its NanoSpark™ STEM-T Soluble T Cell Activator

The NanoSpark® platform is designed to geometrically orient its antibodies for optimal immune cell activation, tapping into powerful receptor clustering biology to produce higher yields, healthier cells, and differentiated performance.

Leveraging Akron’s cGMP compliant manufacturing platform will ensure that Nanotein’s lead asset is available to investigators, contract manufacturers, and advanced therapy developers from early discovery through commercialization. STEM-T is a soluble, recombinant protein-based reagent designed to yield high CD8+ T scm expansion, maximizing safety, longevity and efficacy of T cell therapies.

Akron CEO Chris Murphy shared, “We’re excited to be partnering with Nanotein to manufacture STEM-T for integration into cell therapy workflows, supporting the material’s use in the clinic. This collaboration highlights Akron’s manufacturing capabilities and aligns with our longstanding approach to enabling advanced therapies through next-generation materials.”

With this partnership, Nanotein clients already using the STEM-T activator will have a well-defined path toward cGMP compliant material suitable for clinical development and commercial manufacturing.

Co-founder and CEO of Nanotein, Curtis Hodge, PhD, expresses, “We’re excited for our cGMP production to be in the hands of an industry leading manufacturing team. Akron’s commitment to quality and passion for enabling advanced therapies, will absolutely support Nanotein’s and our customers’ development goals. Preparing our NanoSpark® STEM-T Soluble T cell activator for the clinic is just the first phase – we look forward to our first-in-class, feeder free NK activation reagent, GROW-NK, reaching cGMP manufacturing with Akron’s team, in 2025 as well.”

About Nanotein

Nanotein Technologies is a Berkeley-based, Series-A biotechnology start-up manufacturing next generation reagents that expand and activate immune cells for Cell Therapy applications. Research use only STEM-T and GROW-NK products are currently on market.

The NanoSpark® technology is a fully soluble, protein scaffold with specific, functional antibodies bound to the scaffold with a high-affinity linkage. This creates a highly effective protein-antibody product with optimal geometry to take advantage of receptor clustering biology, and stimulate the expansion of immune cells with multipotent qualities during ex vivo activation. NanoSpark® products have differentiated performance, generating higher yields of healthier and therapeutically functional immune cells for advanced therapy applications.

About Akron Bio

Akron Bio enables the advancement of cell and gene therapies through its portfolio of cytokines and media supplements, as well as its comprehensive suite of manufacturing services, including the production plasmid DNA, precision gene editing tools, recombinant proteins and specialized reagents. Akron partners with advanced therapy developers, providing them critical materials and services at the scale, level of compliance, and with the regulatory support necessary to drive novel treatments from discovery to commercialization, thereby addressing critical unmet needs in the patient community. For more information, please visit www.akronbiotech.com.

