Akron Biotech
Genetown
In Other (Biopharma) News: Non-Coronavirus Stories this Week
The following is a roundup of some of this week’s non-coronavirus biopharma news.
March 31, 2020
·
5 min read
·
Alex Keown
IN THE PRESS
Akron Bio Receives Eligibility Confirmation from PMDA in Japan for the Commercialization of Virus Inactivated Human Fibronectin in Clinical Cell Therapy Manufacturing
January 17, 2023
·
2 min read
Business
Akron Bio Appoints Christopher Murphy as Chief Executive Officer
December 12, 2022
·
1 min read
BioMidwest
Akron Bio Expands Commercialization of Advanced Gene Therapy and Vaccine Production with New Manufacturing Facility
April 13, 2022
·
2 min read
BioMidwest
Akron Biotech Signs Agreement With Synairgen plc to Supply Interferon-beta for COVID-19 Treatment
October 19, 2020
·
2 min read
Akron Biotech Submits eCTD Drug Master Files with FDA for Its Suite of cGMP Immunotherapy Cytokines
July 13, 2020
·
3 min read
Akron Biotech Expands to Second US Manufacturing Facility
March 30, 2020
·
3 min read
Policy
Akron Biotechnology publishes industry-wide recommendations for ATMP ancillary material regulation
January 22, 2020
·
2 min read
Deals
Arcline Investment Management Acquires Majority Interest In Cell And Gene Therapy Materials Supplier Akron Biotechnology
September 11, 2019
·
3 min read
Business
Akron Biotech Submits eCTD Drug Master File for IL-2 with the FDA
February 13, 2019
·
2 min read
Business
Akron Biotechnology, LLC Release: Company Partners In New Manufacturing USA Institute
January 25, 2017
·
3 min read
Load More
