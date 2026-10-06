Nanoscope Therapeutics to Participate in Eyecelerator 2026 and the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2026 Annual Meeting

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sam Barone to join the Emerging Innovations in Retinal Therapies panel; Company to present an update on MOGENRY ® in the Retina Drug Delivery & New Targets Showcase at Eyecelerator 2026

Four-year REMAIN data from the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 trial of MCO-010 in retinitis pigmentosa and a scientific poster on dry AMD to be presented at the AAO 2026 Annual Meeting, October 8–13, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing novel, disease-agnostic therapies for patients with photoreceptor loss and vision impairment due to retinal degeneration, today announced that its optogenetics gene therapy (MOGENRY, MCO-010) will be featured in various scientific programming at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2026 annual meeting taking place October 8–13, 2026, in New Orleans. Additionally, the company will participate in Eyecelerator@AAO 2026 with a company presentation and panel participation. Eyecelerator brings together ophthalmic innovators, industry leaders, clinicians, and investors to accelerate the development of new therapies and technologies in eye care. The AAO Annual Meeting is the world's largest gathering of ophthalmologists and eye care professionals.

Presentation Details:

Eyecelerator 2026, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Panel: Emerging Innovations in Retinal Therapies

Panelist: Sam Barone, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Date & Time: Thursday, October 8, 2026, 10:45–11:30 AM CT

Location: La Nouvelle Ballroom C

Company Presentation: Retina Drug Delivery & New Targets Showcase

Presenter: Paul Hallen, Chief Operating Officer

Date & Time: Thursday, October 8, 2026, 1:00–1:05 PM CT

Location: Rooms 252–254

AAO 2026 Annual Meeting, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Presentation: Lasting Vision Improvement in Retinitis Pigmentosa: REMAIN 4-Year Study Data From the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 Trial of MCO-010 Optogenetic Therapy

Session: PA044

Presenter: Kenneth C. Fan, MD

Date & Time: Sunday, October 11, 2026, 11:42–11:49 AM CT

Location: Rooms 255–257

Scientific Poster: Vision Improvement in Dry AMD With Sonpiretigene Isteparvovec Optogenetic Therapy: First Direct-to-Phase 2 RCT

Session: PO624

Presenter: David S. Boyer, MD

Availability: On demand

During the panel, Dr. Barone will join fellow industry leaders to discuss emerging approaches in retinal therapeutics, including the potential of mutation-agnostic optogenetic gene therapy for patients with advanced retinal degeneration. In the Showcase presentation, Mr. Hallen will provide an update on Nanoscope's progress toward potential global approval of its lead asset, MOGENRY® (sonpiretigene isteparvovec; MCO-010), for the treatment of inherited retinal dystrophies, including the status of the Company’s Biologics License Application (BLA), and Japan New Drug Application (JNDA), currently under FDA and PMDA review respectively. At AAO 2026, Dr. Fan will present four-year data from the REMAIN study of patients treated in the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 trial, highlighting the durability of vision improvement with MCO-010 in retinitis pigmentosa. Dr. David S. Boyer will also present a scientific poster, available on demand, on vision improvement with sonpiretigene isteparvovec in dry AMD from the first direct-to-Phase 2 randomized controlled trial. Members of the Nanoscope leadership team will be available to meet with retina specialists, investors, and potential partners throughout Eyecelerator and AAO 2026.

Nanoscope team members will be available at Booth 2564 for the duration of the AAO conference.

About MOGENRY (sonpiretigene isteparvovec; MCO-010)

Nanoscope's multi-characteristic opsin (MCO) technology utilizes a proprietary genetically engineered synthetic opsin to enable optimized performance in terms of high light sensitivity across a broad spectrum and fast kinetics. After Nanoscope's Co-Founder, President, and Chief Scientific Officer, Samarendra Mohanty, envisioned and invented the technology, his team has spent over a decade evaluating its performance across multiple animal models and human diseases. MOGENRY is an investigational, one-time, in-office, intravitreal optogenetic gene therapy built on Nanoscope's MCO platform. By delivering a multi-characteristic opsin gene to the highly dense bipolar retinal cells, MOGENRY makes these surviving cells directly light-sensitive, enabling them to utilize the remaining visual circuitry following photoreceptor loss. MOGENRY does not require genetic testing, invasive surgery, or repeat dosing, and is designed for administration within existing retina office workflows. MOGENRY is under review by the FDA for the treatment of RP with severe vision loss and under priority review by the PMDA and MHLW for the treatment of IRDs in Japan. The 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was recently awarded to the three scientists who pioneered optogenetics, the scientific foundation that Nanoscope's development programs, including MOGENRY, are built upon.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics

Learn more at NanosTherapeutics.com and follow @NSTherapeutics on X and on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc

(817) 857-1186

PR@nanostherapeutics.com

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SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics